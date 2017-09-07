National Hypocrisy League
Rene Escobar | Sep 07, 2017
One of American people’s greatest freedoms is the freedom of protest. However, sometimes those who express their right are not truly free.
White Nationalists paraded the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, in protest of Confederate monuments being torn down. This caused an uproar among supporters and those that oppose the monuments.
At about 9 p.m. Aug. 13, demonstrators filled Jackson Park with remembrances of the Ku Klux Klan. Remarks such as “They will not replace us,” “White lives matter” and “Jews will not replace us,” echoed across the park.
Colin Kaepernick is a black quarterback who played for the San Francisco 49ers. He has used his platform as a professional athlete to promote change in our society.
Either by donating to various organizations like Black Lives Matter or protesting by kneeling during the national anthem, Kaepernick is promoting change in communities for the better.
However, he has been labeled un-American because of his peaceful protest of kneeling.
In September 2016, Kaepernick rst kneeled during the performance of the National Anthem. The backlash that has followed has not been kind to the quarterback.
Since becoming a free agent in the NFL in March 2017, Kaepernick has yet to nd a job in the NFL. Although he has in talks with various teams, he has not signed a contract.
In late July, Kaepernick spoke with the Baltimore Ravens to sign. Coach Jim Harbaugh and General Manager Ozzie Newsome intended to have Kaepernick sign, until Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti put a stop to it.
Since then, there has been very little talk about the quarterback being signed. Kaepernick
has sworn to stop his silent protest of kneeling for the national anthem. According to ESPN, “it’s a distraction” but Kaepernick continues to donate to organizations.
With freedom, there was a cost for Kaepernick: his job. For the hundreds of White Nationalists, not much of anything occurred. For example, not even an arrest was made to a man who shot at protesters in front of a line of police of cers.
More than likely, many of the demonstrators could go to work the next day and not face repercussions. That could change, though. CNBC reported that many employers are reviewing the videos for any White Supremacists who might be employed and act.
White Supremacists take lives, Kaepernick is helping lives. The quarterback continues to promote change in our society for equality. By being a humanitarian, while supremacists promote hate and violence toward their fellow man.
Kaepernick deserves a job in the NFL, and the supremacist need to change. Like all of us, as the people of the United States we need to change to be truly free.
