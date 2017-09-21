Men’s Soccer: Championship not far for Aztecs

Katelyn Roberts | Sep 21, 2017 | Comments 0

By BRIANNA HERNANDEZ

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (6-1-1) had a rocky start to its season, but now they’ve been showing competitors that they’re Region I title material.

The Aztecs proved they were a force to be reckoned with in an 8-0 victory against South Mountain CC in their second game of the season.

The winning streak was short lived when the Aztecs fell to Phoenix College in a 2-1 defeat.

“It was a really close game and both teams were going back and forth,” sophomore Julian Gaona said. “The game could’ve gone either way; unfortunately, we were on the losing side of it.

“Although we lost, I think we found more positives in our team than negatives.”

The Aztecs next game of the season against Yavapai College was a tug of war game. Both teams failed to find the net in the second half and finished with a tie.

Sept 5: PCC 2, Scottsdale CC 1

The Aztecs looking to put their best foot forward, broke the Artichokes three game win streak.

Sophomore Chris Cooper gave the Aztecs the lead, when he planted the ball in the net from a shot set-up by sophomore Tatsuma Yuki.

The Aztecs went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Freshman Giovanni Ahumada increased the lead three minutes into the second half with the an assist from sophomore Daisuke Takanaka.

The Artichokes looking to come back from a 2-0 deficit, found the net in the 74th minute.

The Aztecs had a scare in the 88th minute when the Artichokes managed to get a breakaway. The fear dissipated when the shot bounced off of freshman goalkeeper David Silva.

Silva finished the game with two saves.

Sept 7: PCC 6, Gateway CC 2

The Aztecs convincing victory didn’t become a reality until the second half.

The first half was characterized by a tug of war battle with the Gateway CC Geckos, both teams entered halftime with a 2-2 draw.

Takanaka gave the Aztecs the lead with a 67th minute penalty.

Within the next seven minutes, Goana managed to light up the scoreboard with two more goals for the Aztecs.

Sophomore Armand Bram gave the Aztecs another goal in the 82nd minute.

Cooper and freshman Hugo Kametani finished the game with two assists.

The Aztecs outshot their opponents 16-5, with Silva finishing with three saves.

Sept 9: PCC 4, Chandler-Gilbert CC 2

The Coyotes got the lead early on in the 5th minutes.

The lead didn’t last for long as the Aztecs found their equalizer when Cooper scored off a penalty in the 6th minute.

Cooper led the scoreboard with a hatrick, with goals in the 18th and 59th minute.

Goana and Kamentani finished with two assists.

Gaona got his name on the scoreboard in the 86th minute with an assist from Cooper.

Sept 12: PCC 3, Glendale CC 2

It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Aztecs who were training 2-0 for the first 38 minutes of the first half.

The Glendale CC Gauchos scored in the 6th and 32nd.

The Aztec finally got their goal in the 38th minute when freshman Giovanni Ahumada scored off a Cooper corner kick.

The Aztecs didn’t find their equalizer until the 54th minute when Kamentani scored with an assist from Cooper.

Both teams struggled to find a goal to put them ahead until Caleb Sanchez assisted Gaona to give the Aztecs the lead in the 81st minute.

“It’s always difficult trying to hold on to the lead especially in the the last 10 minutes,” Ahumada said. “The other team just sends more numbers up to attack.”

ON DECK

Sept. 20: at Arizona Western College 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 22: at San Diego City College 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Southwestern College 3:00 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Mesa Community College 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 29: vs Glendale Community College 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Phoenix College 7:00 p.m.