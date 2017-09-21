Katelyn Roberts | Sep 21, 2017 | Comments 0

By C. EDWARDS

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The stars have spoken, and it’s said that your communication skills are improving due to your willingness to learn and adventure into the unknown.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Life seems to be one big ball of stress with a small shimmer of light. Keep your head up, follow that light and remember your happiness is what’s truly important.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your fun leadership qualities have opened many doors for you in the past. Lately, not so much … Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there again.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus, Taurus, Taurus: You are falling fast into old habits. It’s important to remember your values when making big decisions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Getting tired of the same old routine means it’s time to switch things up. Try a new coffee at the cafe, listen to a new artist or hang with a new friend.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your family has been struggling. Luckily there’s no better time to fix the past than the present.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Oh, Leo, life is flying by and the chaos of it all is hitting hard. Take time to appreciate the people in your life and the opportunity each one brings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Everything seems to be falling into place. This month is full of new opportunities and a lot of changes. Keep an open mind and anything is possible.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s the month of the Libras! The stars are on your side; treat yourself to something special or go chase an old dream. If there’s a time for you to shine, it’s now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Things are falling into line. Keep working hard and the world is yours. If anyone can reach success it’s you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have been finding yourself lately and it may scare you. Do what you do best and keep going at it with grace and a smile.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20)

You’ve been a little down in the dumps and may feel stuck. Work with what you got, and life will work itself out.