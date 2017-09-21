Cross Country: Aztecs sprint into the finals
Rene Escobar | Sep 21, 2017 | Comments 0
By RENE ESCOBAR
Pima Community College Aztecs Cross Country, had a sub-spectacular day against stiff competition Sept. 15 in the Dave Murray Invitational.
The women’s team finished the day in fourth place as freshman Katherine Bruno completed the 2.5-mile race in 22nd place with a time of 16 minutes, 2 seconds.
Freshman Sionna Johnson took 29th place with a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds; freshman Cindy Corrales ended in 39th with a time of 17 minutes, 32 seconds; freshman Kaylen Fox finished 40th at 17 minutes, 34 seconds, and sophomore Arianna Roche was 43rd at 18 minutes, 22 seconds.
The men’s team completed the day in fifth place. Sophomore Collin Dylla had the best run for the Aztecs, taking 26th out of 41 runners with a time of 21 minutes, 18 seconds in the 3.73-mile race.
Freshman Morgan Risch ended in 29th with a final time 21 minutes, 36 seconds, while sophomore Victor Bustamante placed 37th with a time of 22 minutes, 50 seconds. Freshman Connor Deakin finished 38th clocking in at 23 minutes, 21 seconds, and freshman Anthony Sanchez was 40th at 23 minutes, 33 seconds.
The Aztecs will compete in the ACCAC Conference Championships Sept. 29 at Estrella Regional Park in Goodyear, Arizona. The men’s race will begin at 8 a.m. while the women’s race will follow at 8:45 a.m.
ON DECK
Sept. 20: ACCAC Conference Championship, Estrella Regional Park, Goodyear, Arizona. Men’s race at 8 a.m. Women’s race at 8:45 a.m.
Filed Under: Cross Country • Sports
About the Author: