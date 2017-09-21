Best Bets: Sept. 21-Oct. 4

Katelyn Roberts | Sep 21, 2017 | Comments 0

Issue 2 brings us just the beginning of Arizona’s fall events. We barely skim the first three days of October when our next issue comes out on the 4th.

We’re not quite in full fall frenzy mode, which means we have a lot to look forward to. That will be next issue, but at least the air is starting to feel less like pure hellfire.

From Sept. 21-Oct. 4, here are Tucsonans’ “best bets” on what to do around town.

TUCSON GREEK FESTIVAL

From Sept. 21-24, the Tucson Greek Festival, hosted by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, will take place. The annual festival will feature Greek foods, including pastries, breads, cheeses, hummus, olives and spice. The festival also will offer a variety of Greek beverages and entertainment, including the Panathenian Dancers. Jewelry, art, clothing and cookbooks will be for sale. Call 888-0505 for more information.

ARIZONA UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL

From Sept. 21-23, the Screening Room’s 10th annual Arizona Underground Film Festival finishes its last days of the nine-day movie fest. It’s not too late to catch the tail end of this film fest.

Known as “the nation’s top underground cult film festivals,” the event features movies spanning genres including narrative, horror, documentary, experimental, animated and exploitation. “Cop Killers: Tucson Retro Screening,” an exploitation grindhouse flick from Tucson and made in 1973, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Viewers can watch for a fight in an Eegee’s truck. After “Cop Killers,” “Close Calls” will air at 9 p.m.

On Sept. 22, “Neighborhood Food Drive” will hit the screen at 7 p.m. “We are not Cats” will follow at 9 p.m.

A night of shorts on Sept. 23 will begin at 5 p.m., and the festival will end with a set of bands including Dadsdad. This year, the Brink/KY Building on 1100 S. Sixth Ave. will host the event. More information can be found at AZUFF.org.

“Cop Killers,” a ‘70s exploitation grindhouse film, shot entirely in Tucson,

will play at the 10th Annual AZUFF. Photo courtesy of AZUFF.

COCHISE COUNTY FAIR

Since 1924, the Cochise County Fair has pop up every fall in Douglas. This year’s theme is “The best four days of fall” and will be up and running Sept. 21-24. For first-timers, the Cochise County Fair is worth the venture outside of Tucson. If not only for the drop in temperature, perks will include entertainment from Latino pop band “The Band Fresh,” country duo “Branch and Dean” and pop artists “The Kid & Nic Show.” On Friday and Saturday, the Cochise College Rodeo will display their skills, and on Sunday, the Midget Wrestling Warriors will do their thing. A chef, magician, variety show performances, a hypnotist, a storyteller and a clown also will be at the fair for guests’ entertainment. General admission is $6; kids ages 5-12 get in for $3; kids under 5 get in free; and parking costs $3. Thursday is $1 Senior Day for those 60 and older. Friday is $1 Student Day, and Saturday is $1 Military Appreciation Day. The fair is located at Cochise County Fair Association, 3677 N. Leslie Canyon Road in Douglas. More information and a full schedule of events is at cochisecountyfair.org, or call 364-3819.

FALL PUMPKIN CELEBRATION

Sept. 23 will kick off Apple Annie’s Produce & Pumpkins’ 2017 season. Open during weekends, the patch’s Fall Pumpkin Celebration will feature pumpkin-picking, hay-riding, corn-mazing and more. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The Apple Smoked Burger lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Homemade pumpkin ice cream, pie, bread and cider donuts will be available to guests. Apple Annie’s is located at 6405 W. Williams Road in Wilcox. More information at appleannies.com.

NIGHTFALL AT OLD TUCSON

It’s here! Halloween buffs, the kind who are into scary stuff, this one is for you. Beginning Oct. 1 and open from Thursdays through Sundays, Old Tucson becomes the haunted ghost town known as Nightfall. Admission for ages 12 and over is $28; admission for children ages 9-11 is $21; and children 8 and under are free. Discounts are available. No pets will be allowed.Visit nightfallaz.com for more information.