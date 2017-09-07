Best bets
Nick Trujillo | Sep 07, 2017 | Comments 0
Compiled by PJ Regole
BINGE WATCH “THE OFFICE”
The Loft Cinema will be hosting a binge watching session of “The Office” starting at 9 p.m. Sept. 8. Five episodes of “The Office” will be played, and is open to the general public.
The event will be held outside on the Highland Bowl on the University of Arizona campus, at 1224 E. Lowell St., on the Northwest corner of Highland Avenue and Sixth Street.
This event is free and will have free popcorn for students with their catcard. The Purple Tree Organic Acai food truck will be open from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
CAN’T GET ENOUGH GEM SHOWS?
JOGS International Exhibit will host a gem and jewelry show at the Tucson Expo Center Sept. 7-10. The venue will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with an admission fee of $20 at the door. The show is an international gem and jewelry show showcasing artists’ talents from all over the world
THE START OF A NEW TRADITION
Tucson Lazy Days KOA is hosting its first annual chili cookoff from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 9.
Local vendors will be competing, and there will be live music and entertainment.
Admission is $8.50 for adults; $5.50 for kids older than 5; and free for kids younger than 5.
The event will take place at 5151 S. Country Club Road and is open to the public. More information
is available at facebook.com/pg/ TucsonLazyDaysKOA.
HIP HOP YOGA
Every Saturday Floor Polish, 215 N hoff Ave. Suite 107, will host a yoga session featuring a choice hip hop soundtrack with to both shake and relax to.
It is six dollars at the door to attend one of the weekly classes. Sessions start at 11:30 a.m. and run for an hour. For more information visit floorpolishdance.com
Filed Under: Arts/Entertainment
About the Author: