Audit finds holes in PCC police report
Nick Trujillo | Sep 07, 2017 | Comments 0
Following the break-in and attempted suicide at the Pima Community College Downtown Campus, it was clear that secu- rity measures needed to be reviewed.
On the early morning of July 23, a suspect broke into the PCC Downtown Cam- pus and attempted suicide. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital. Officials have provided no updates on his health since the incident.
Immediately after the incident, PCC Alerts sent a text message that said not to go on the campus and to stay away during the early morning hours.
“It’s designed to gets students timely info about stuff that is an immediate danger,” Vice Chancellor Bill Ward said. “It’s also used for construction emergencies, road shutdowns, campus shutdowns. We mainly use it for facility safety.”
Shortly after the incident, Chancellor Lee Lambert sent out an email that stated, “We are looking into additional safety training and communications during the upcoming Academic Year.”
After the incident, a review was requested by PCC Chief of Police Christopher Albers. The review was sent back from the Loaned Executive Management Assistance Program, or LEMAP, about the college’s police department.
Under guidance from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and LEMAP, a general review looked at key aspects of what PCCPD was doing right and what it was doing wrong.
The 71-page review and a condensed 17-page executive summary can be viewed online on the PCCPD webpage at pima.edu.
The review was broken down into 19 areas that consisted of recommendations from the LEMAP team. The recommenda- tions were given after the LEMAP team spoke with staff members from PCC and PCCPD.
The report includes an intro- duction that summarizes what PCC and PCCPD are and how the review was conducted.
It moves on to a general observation of PCCPD: “Seldom has this LEMAP Team found so much support and appreciation for the work done by a police department.”
The report also cites a vice president, but does not provide a name, saying the PCCPD staff “are more professional and competent than any police force,” and that “officers go above-and- beyond in their handling of situations.”
After the observation, the recommendations from the LEMAP team took up the next 16 pages, as well as responses from PCCPD as to what it will do or what it already has done.
The rst observation from the LEMAP team read “college administrators and staff members were unsure as to the jurisdiction of the PCCPD of cers.” It added that there were no communica- tions between PCCPD and other agencies.
PCCPD’s response was that there has not been a formal in- tergovernmental agreements or memoranda of understanding in 15 years, but formal agreements will be drafted and signed.
“That’s not entirely accurate,” Albers said. “There are formal agreements that exist, but they are outdated and they need to be updated.”
Another note in the report added that the LEMAP team “was not able to identify a policy on investigating sexual assaults.” However, a policy was found but was kept in archives and has al- ready been updated, according to Albers.
PCCPD gave a time frame of threeto veyears,astowhenall, if not most of, the items in the report will be worked on as well as overall safety measures for the campus.
“We’ve actually started now,” Ward said. “We’ve been imple- menting things and working on stuff related to the safety of the college since about 2013.”
The thing that Ward is talking about deals with new classes that of cers can take to further their education.
“We’ve already begun to im- plement some of the recommen- dations in the LEMAP report, although is hard to put a timeline on many of the recommendations because they’re resource depen- dent,” Albers said.
