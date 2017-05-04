THE WORD: What did you learn this semester?
Interviews and photos by Erik Medina at West Campus
“I learned that calculus is really hard for me. But more importantly I found out that I wanted to go into geography while taking a physical geography class. I’m really excited that I was just accepted into U of A for a BS in geography for the fall.”
Benjamin Peregoy
Major: Geography
“This semester I have learned that school is much easier when I do my work without overthinking it. In the past, I have put off work, especially essays, because I did not even know how to start. The longer you leave an assignment to the side, the harder it gets to start. Next semester my goal is to just start my work as soon as I have a chance to help minimize my own stress.”
Caleb Willey
Major: Science
“I’ve learned a lot from this semester, such as: Time management is the key to success. You think you have a lot of time, but really you don’t. You’re wondering why people don’t end up doing well in school, time management is the reason. You just have to be good about dividing your time and balance out your responsibilities all while having the time of your life.”
Daria Umutoni
Major: Liberal Arts/ Pre-med
“I learned that time management is extremely important. Learn how to balance and prioritize. There will always be time for parties, social events, trips and homework. It all takes time management and, most important, have fun and be careful. Enjoy the freedom with care.”
Esteban Maldonado
Major: Finance
“Don’t skip breakfast! The earlier you get things done, you’ll have time for a nap. Procrastinating only leads to more procrastinating. Overall go to class, turn in work, get good grades because it ain’t free. At this point in the semester, you have to take your classes seriously. You’re only doing this for yourself and no one else.”
RaChey Wyaco
Major: Science
