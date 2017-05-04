SPORTS BRIEFS

Casey Muse | May 04, 2017 | Comments 0

Compiled by Casey Muse Jr. and Nicholas Trujillo

James takes NJCAA Player of the Year

During the Pima Community College men’s basketball season, one sophomore stood apart: Deion James.

The sophomore forward was named the 2017 Spalding NJCAA Division II Player of the Year. The week before, James was also named to the NJCAA Division II All-Tournament team.

He also took home the Most Valuable Player award for Region I, Division II.

James was named an NJCAA All-American and ACCAC Co-Player of the Year. He led the ACCAC conference in points and rebounds per game with 20.6 and 9.6, respectively.

On top of leading the conference in points and rebounds, he raked in 20 double-doubles for the season.

James paced the Aztecs to 99.5 points per game during the season, and its first Region I, Division II championship since 2010.

Johnson signs to Benedictine University at Mesa

Sophomore Bailey Johnson has committed to playing basketball for Benedictine University at Mesa.

Johnson helped the Aztecs to third place at the NJCAA Division II tournament and second place at the Region I, Division II tournament.

Benedictine University opened last year and built a reputation for their women’s basketball team.

The Benedictine women’s basketball team finished their first official season in the California Pacific Conference championship game with a 17-11 record.

Outfielder signs to West Texas A&M

PCC softball outfielder Mari Ruiz has signed a letter of intent with Western Texas A&M.

Western Texas A&M is an NCAA Division II school located in Canyon, Texas. The Buffaloes currently feature former PCC pitcher Alexis Alfonso.

Ruiz made her mark this year with a .258 batting average and 11 RBIs, 29 runs scored and has this season. Her first year of collegiate softball was played at Phoenix College last year.

Lorenson named Pitcher of the Week, twice

Pima Community College freshman pitcher Mandy Lorenson has been named NJCAA Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season. The award covers the week of March 13-19.

Lorenson was also awarded the title of ACCAC Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 10-16.

Lorenson boasts a 14-6 record, with a 3.88 ERA. She is second in the conference with 124 strikeouts in 99.1 innings of work with 12 complete games.

The freshman pitcher also threw her fourth no-hitter during Game 1 against Scottsdale Community College on April 11.

Hong takes Player of Year for second time

The Pima Community College women’s golf team has been an unrelenting force this season, placing second in six of seven tournaments.

Sophomore Desiree Hong was named ACCAC Player of the Year for her second season in a row. Additionally, she was selected for first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region.

Hong averaged 74.8 strokes per round played. She shot 72 or below for seven of the 12 rounds she participated in. She also never finished below second place and took home two tournament wins, and tied for three more.

She has verbally committed to playing for the University of Arizona next fall.

Sophomore Samantha Hacker, was named second team All-ACCAC for the second year in a row, and first team All-Region. Hacker averaged 85 strokes per round played.

Freshman Abby Miller was named second team All-Region. Miller shined in the final round of the Pima Invitational, where she shot a 76 to close out play.

Jumpers sign to Division I schools

Sophomore jumpers Treyshon Malone and Sam Shoultz have signed letters of intent to long-jump and high-jump at their next universities.

Malone signed with Idaho State University. He holds Pima’s long jump record, leaping to 25 feet, 5.5 inches earlier this month.

Shoultz has signed his own letter with the University of Maryland. He has the high-jump record with a jump 7 feet 1.75 inches, a mark he recently tied again at the Sun Angel Meet on April 8.

Shoultz is also a two-time national champion, winning the outdoor national championship last season, while taking home the indoor national title this season.

Football to open season with ranked opponent

The Pima Community College football team announced it will open the 2017 season on the road against nationally ranked Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.

Pima head coach Jim Monaco explained that Trinity Valley coach Brad Smiley has been attempting to contact him for the past two seasons. Scheduling conflicts have prevented Pima from accepting the game until now.

The Aztecs’ opportunity to play against a high profile opponent will show the program is not afraid to compete with the best, Monaco said. PCC also hopes to attract recruits from the Texas area, which is known for producing football talent.

The game is being called “The Battle in the Valley” and is scheduled for Saturday, August 26.

Four Aztecs earn titles at Region I Championships

The Pima Community College men’s and women’s track and field teams were in action during the third day of competition at the Region I championships.

Sophomores Sam Shoultz, Treyshon Malone, David Fernandez and freshman Megan Schiffmacher earned top spots and each provided 10 team points for PCC.

Shoultz earned her second region I championship in the high jump as she finished with a jump of 6 feet, 11.75 inches. Malone earned first place in the long jump with a jump of 25-1.75.

Fernandez earned first in the 10,000 meter race with a time of 32 minutes, 33.20 seconds. He improved upon his previous time of 32:56.12. Schiffmacher earned first place in the women’s high jump as she tied her personal best jump at 5-6.