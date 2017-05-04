FIVE QUESTIONS: A quick conversation with Andrea Lizarraga
Daniella Campuzano | May 04, 2017 | Comments 0
Editor’s note: In this ongoing feature, we ask a Pima Community College student some not-so-serious questions.
Compiled by Daniella Campuzano
Andrea Lizarraga, 21, takes classes at West Campus. She hopes to graduate from the respiratory care program next year.
Question 1: What classes are you enjoying the most and why?
Andrea: Since I’m in the respiratory program, my favorite “class” this semester has been clinicals. I get to practice what I learn in class, interact and be hands-on with real patients. It makes me feel comfortable with the profession I’m in.
Question 2: What color socks are you wearing?
Andrea: Black.
Question 3: What’s your favorite movie and why?
Andrea: “Forrest Gump” because it’s cute, funny and emotional. I also like the moral of the film, which is no matter what, if you can set your mind to something, anything can be accomplished.
Question 4: What is the last song you listened to?
Andrea: “Right My Wrongs,” by Bryson Tiller.
Question 5: What did you eat for breakfast?
Andrea: I didn’t eat breakfast, but I had carne asada fries for lunch, so it still counts.
