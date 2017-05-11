Director Andres wins prestigious award
Robyn Zelickson | May 11, 2017 | Comments 0
David Andres, director of the Pima Community College Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, has received a prestigious Governor’s Arts Award for Arts in Education – Individual.
He was nominated for the honor in January and received the award on May 4 during a ceremony in Scottsdale.
Governor’s Arts Awards are given in seven categories based on the meaning and impact of each nominee’s contributions and accomplishments as well as his/her commitment to the arts. The Arizona Citizens for the Arts, with the Office of the Governor, nominate and decide upon the winners in each category.
Andres, who has been the Bernal Gallery director since 2006, has taught printmaking and gallery and museum practices at Pima since 2005.
His art is displayed in many collections across the nation. As a scuba diver for more than 30 years, much of his work is inspired by the ocean and the changes he finds within, reminders of human destruction left behind by the practice of gill-netting.
