Can you dig it? Desert Vista plants trees for Earth Day
Rene Escobar | May 04, 2017 | Comments 0
Pima Community College’s Desert Vista Campus was feeling an Earth Day vibe April 21 as volunteers from Tucson Trees and Tucson Community Food Bank planted trees in the campus’s community garden.
Thirty-five volunteers spent their morning planting 27 trees and three grapevines.
The planting represents phase two of a complete garden resurrection, Community Food Bank lead gardener Anthony Gonzales said. The first phase included adding water reservoirs and new soil.
“The project has been a year and a half in the making,” Gonzales said. “The garden was neglected.”
Volunteers purchased the trees from multiple nurseries around Tucson. They were handpicked by experts, including Tucson Trees organizer Katie Gannon.
Desert Vista program manager Mary Jondrow supported the renovation. “The garden is beneficial to both us and the community,” she said.
Instructors will use the garden as a laboratory to record the growth and progression of plant life. Culinary students will grow vegetables in the garden.
“It gives us another learning tool, like a lab for our agricultural programs and our culinary programs,” Jondrow said.
Tucson Trees and Community Food Bank volunteers work to revitalize many community gardens around town. To volunteer for the next project, contact Anthony Gonzales at antoniogee1975@gmail.com.
