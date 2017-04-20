GOLF: Women take 2nd at Paradise Valley Invitational
By DAVID SKINNER
The Pima Community College teams will have the chance to compete in the NJCAA Division I championship in Garden City, Kansas, on May 5.
MEN’S TEAM
April 9-10: PCC invitational
The Aztecs finished just two strokes behind Mesa Community College and eight strokes behind South Mountain Community College, which ended up taking home the tournament title. Sophomore Colton Gage led the way for the Aztecs as he finished tied for sixth place overall by shooting one-over-par 141 over the 36 holes. Freshman Johnny Fiore shot a two day score of 142 (67-75).
April 17-18: Paradise Valley CC Invitational
The Aztecs closed out regular season play by finishing in fourth place with a two day score of 591, (291-300).
Mesa CC took home the title.Four Aztecs ended up tying for 14th place in the individual standings.
Sophomores Jonah Daniels, Derek Lozier, and freshmen Cooper Cordova and Gage all finished with a two day score of 148. Lozier and Cordova shared the same split, shooting 71 the first day and 77 the second day.
Gage was the opposite, shooting 77 the first day and 71 the second.
WOMEN’S TEAM
April 17-18: Paradise Valley CC Invitational
In the last invitational of the season, the PCC women’s team finished second overall after struggling the first round.
Sophomore Desiree Hong took second place, shooting 87 the first day, but then came back to finish five over par the second day (87-76).
Fellow sophomore Samantha Hacker had an 11-stroke improvement from her first day (95-84). She finished eighth.
