THE WORD: Are you taking it easy or buckling down?
Dale Villeburn Old Coyote | Apr 06, 2017 | Comments 0
Photos and interviews by Dale Villeburn Old Coyote on East Campus
“I got my break, on Spring Break.”
Marina Larson
Major: Veterinary assistant
“As you go through the semester, the material only gets harder. If you start relaxing after midterms, it’s not gonna get better.”
Ian Long
Major: Engineering
“I’ve been buckling down. The work’s just been getting harder and harder and harder.”
Sarah Musich
Major: Nursing
“I’m getting ready, every night studying hard. As a foreign student, I have to work hard to get straight As.”
Artan Bela
Major: Networking administration
“Definitely buckling down.”
Sarah Childs
Major: Science
Filed Under: News
About the Author: