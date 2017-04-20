LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Students: Protest tuition increase
Apr 20, 2017
Pima Community College administrators, unfortunately with the support of the Board of Governors and faculty, are incompetent with a focus on their own aggrandizement at the expense of PCC students.
Witness the recent increase in student tuition to support a financially bloated administration and faculty, notwithstanding a 30-plus percent decline in student enrollment within the past six years.
PCC students: You are being played as pawns! Pima Community College belongs to the residents of Pima County … that means you!
Take it back … Go on strike!
Francis P. Saitta, Ph.D.
Former PCC instructor
