BASEBALL: Inconsistency plaguing Pima at end of season

Rene Escobar | Apr 20, 2017 | Comments 0

The Pima Community College baseball team (18-28, 9-25 ACCAC) has seen better days this season.

In their game against Paradise Valley CC, April 18, both sophomore Miguel Figueroa and head coach James Hisey were ejected after arguing with the umpires about a call.

April 8: PCC 5, AWC 11/ PCC 4, AWC 9

The Aztecs faced an early deficit at West Campus in game one of a doubleheader against Arizona Western College.

Down 6-0 after the first inning, sophomore Erick Migueles hit a leadoff two-run home run to cut the deficit. Sophomore Shawn Bracamontes later dinged another two-run home run, bringing another Aztec in.

“We just need to make adjustments,” assistant coach Ernie Durazno said of the 11-5 loss. “We’ll get them next game.”

In game two, the Aztec offense came out hot, grabbing a quick early lead, but had no answers when the Matadors brought in six runs.

Migueles tried to spark his teammates for a comeback, hitting another two-run home run. However, the Matadors continued to bring in runs and pushed the score out of reach.

April 15: PCC 3, Mesa CC 2 / PCC 3, Mesa CC 4

Sophomore Anthony Felix got the ball rolling in the first game of the series with a two-run RBI in the top of the second inning.

Migueles locked up the win with a moon-shot home run in the seventh.

Freshman Jose Contreras was on the mound for the win, going for six and one-third innings while forfeiting one earned run, off seven hits, with five strikeouts.

In the second game, it took extra innings to declare a winner.

Down 0-3, the Aztec’s rally began with Felix getting another two-run RBI, the game was tied off a wild pitch.

The Aztecs rally was shut down as the game was won off an error committed by the Aztecs in the bottom of the 11.

April 18: PCC 3, Paradise Valley CC 7 / PCC 3, Paradise Valley CC 7

After the Paradise Valley Pumas got an early lead, the Aztecs tied the game in the bottom of the first inning, but the Pumas bounced back with two home runs in the third and fourth.

Freshman Austin Treadwell attempted a rally, but was halted by the Pumas. Figueroa took the loss, only pitching two and one-third innings. He had one strikeout and a walk.

The second game started with the Aztecs getting an early lead, but the game ultimately fell to the same score as game one.

Sophomore Andres Hackman took the loss, giving up five runs on four hits, with four strike outs and three walks.