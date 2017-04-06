Erik Medina | Apr 06, 2017 | Comments 0

By ERIK MEDINA

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s your month! Make things go your way. Don’t rely too much on faith, it’s up to you to form your future. Keep yourself engaged and get as much done as possible. Persistence is key.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You keep telling yourself it’s time for change, yet the only thing changing for you is the balance on your bank account and not in a good way. It’s OK, we’ve all been there.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re at a point where you have a lot of free time on your hands. Reality check, that’s you procrastinating on your responsibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

So you realized 2017 isn’t your year. That’s OK, there’s always 2018. Or 2019. Maybe even 2020.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can’t decide whether to have a social life or to keep up with your schooling. Learn to balance both. It may be tough but you can do it. For example, study sessions and Starbucks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

All work and no play is not good for the soul. You’ve been a busy bee lately. Just know it’s OK to relax every now and then. It won’t be the end of the world.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If tomorrow isn’t the due date, then today isn’t the do-date.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

At this point in the semester you must admit that 2007 Britney Spears is making a lot of sense. Shaving your head is the least of your concerns.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re in your prime. There is nothing you can’t do, what can go wrong? Take advantage of this time. Do the impossible because you don’t know how long it will last.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be thinking “Bill Gates dropped out of college, why can’t I?” Remember, he dropped out of Harvard. Stay in school.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re slacking off, going with the flow and seeing how things end up. Don’t get too comfortable. If you start now and have determination, you can get back on track and accomplish your goals.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20)

Enjoy the little things, such as stargazing when you’re stressed. Don’t think so much about the things you can’t control. For example, pay no attention to the black hole that’s light years away.