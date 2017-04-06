FIVE QUESTIONS: A quick conversation with Elyssia Chavarria
Erik Medina | Apr 06, 2017 | Comments 0
Editor’s note: In this ongoing feature, we ask a Pima Community College student some not-so-serious questions.
Compiled by Erik Medina
Elyssia Chavarria takes classes at Northwest Campus and works as a student aide at the West Campus Library. She plans on transferring to the University of Arizona to become an American Sign Language interpreter. She is also a big fan of Harry Potter.
Question 1: What classes are you enjoying the most and why?
Elyssia: My favorite class is Sign Language 202, because I aspire to be a sign language interpreter.
Question 2: What color socks are you wearing?
Elyssia: Nude.
Question 3: What’s your favorite movie and why?
Elyssia: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” I don’t know why, but that’s my favorite book in the series. The tri-wizard tournament and the yule ball are my favorite parts.
Question 4: What is the last song you listened to?
Elyssia: “Galway Girl” by Ed Sheeran.
Question 5: What did you eat for breakfast?
Elyssia: Orange Hibiscus tea.
Filed Under: News
About the Author: