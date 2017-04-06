Festivals, fairs and flings – oh my!
Spring Fling: April 7-9
The country’s largest student-run carnival, celebrating its 43rd year, takes place at the University of Arizona east mall from Cherry Street to Campbell Boulevard.
The event provides carnival rides and games, entertainment and over 20 food booths. The fair attracts 30,000-plus visitors annually and fundraises for more than 40 on-campus clubs and organizations.
The carnival runs from 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, with children under 7 admitted free.
Pricing for attraction tickets and unlimited ride wristbands, along with discounts and promotion options, is available at springfling.arizona.edu.
Details: springfling.asua.arizona.edu
Arizona International Film Festival: April 19-30
The 26th installment of Arizona’s longest-running film festival features a diverse selection of independent films at venues throughout Tucson. This year’s theme is Bridging Cultures.
Single tickets are $8 for premiere screenings and $6 for all other screenings, with discounts for seniors, students and military. Passes are also available; see website for details.
The festival will feature “Passing the Torch,” a film by PCC digital arts faculty member Bret Primack. The film centers on 99-year-old jazz master Jimmy Heath.
“Passing the Torch” will air on April 21 at 6 p.m. at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
Details: filmfestivalarizona.com
Pima County Fair: April 20-30
Pima County’s annual fair takes place at the Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road. Activities include a car show, stock auction, carnival rides and more than 40 food vendors.
Performers will include T-Pain, Tyzen Hypnotist Extraordinaire, Village People and for KING & COUNTRY.
Main gate hours are 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Carnival hours are 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
General admission tickets are $8. Tickets for youth ages 6-10 are $4, and children ages 5 and under are admitted for free. For discount and promotion options, visit pimacountyfair.com/discounts-promotions. Parking is $5.
Details: pimacountyfair.com
