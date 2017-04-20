Caring isn’t sharing

Daniella Campuzano | Apr 20, 2017 | Comments 0

By DANIELLA CAMPUZANO

For next fall, I have committed to move into a house with five other people. To complicate this, I am an only child.

Whenever I tell people I’m an only child, most look me up and down, roll their eyes and assume I get everything I want.

Being an only child, I have been blessed with amazing parents who have always given me what I need. I normally don’t have to share with anyone, and most of the time I have everything to myself. Spoiled much, Daniella?

And yes, that is thoroughly correct but let’s not forget there are pros and cons to being an only child.

Like I said, the pro to being an only child is being my parents’ baby girl.

The con is that living with five new people, instead of Mom and Dad, is going to give me culture shock.

Fortunately, I’m living with friends.

Unfortunately, I’m going to have to start thinking of five other people more often.

Let me repeat myself, five. Yes, that is correct. Now I’m sure you’re thinking that’s a lot of people for one house.

Do I know these people, do I trust them, and how well do I get along with everyone? We all know and trust each other, and we all get along.

I’m stoked but also very nervous.

Why? I now have to share a bathroom, and I hate sharing a bathroom. I don’t want to be frugal with water usage and I can’t take my 30-minute showers the way I would like to.

On top of everything, my bathroom is the smallest in the entire house. Since it’s a four-bedroom, two-bath house, of course I get the smallest bathroom.

Maybe I’ll take a caddy because apparently I’m back in the dorms. The point is, I really don’t like sharing anything, but I’m sure you understand that by now.

My problem with five people in one household is, what happens when I get home and I have homework, need to study or just want some quiet time?

Who knows if one of the roomies will decide to have a party with a few friends in the living room, and make a late-night snack at 2 a.m.?

I can already hear the microwave slamming shut throughout the night. What if I wake up to one of them playing Alicia Keys, screaming along at the top of their lungs?

Maybe they’ll even watch “Game Of Thrones” with the TV so loud I can’t hear myself think.

I’m excited to be living with five friends, but at the same time I can’t wait to set some rules and regulations. Otherwise, come August, I might just rip their heads off.

Think long and hard about your decision whenever you want to move out and live with friends. Of course, it’s fun, but make yourself No. 1 and don’t wait until the last minute like I did to look for a house. Good luck.

Daniella Campuzano currently lives with two roommates, Mom and Dad.