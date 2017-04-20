Bombing Syria: What’s the point?

Ashley Munoz | Apr 20, 2017 | Comments 0

By EDDIE CELAYA

On April 6 the United States attacked Syria with tomahawk missiles. I can’t help but notice the hypocrisy of such a move by this particular administration.

To start off, let’s get something out of the way. What the Syrian government is being accused of under the rule of Bashar al-Assad is deplorable and a crime against humanity. He and his ilk should face justice.

What the Trump administration attempted to do, however, falls much closer to farce than freedom for the beleaguered residents of Syria.

To start, Trump opposed a similar move proposed by the Obama administration in 2013 after Assad gassed his people.

“TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN,” Trump tweeted.

He also suggested that if Obama did want to take action, he should seek congressional approval.

Of course, back then Republicans were dead set against any kind of military intervention.

Now? “This was a clear signal from America that Bashar al-Assad can no longer use chemical weapons against his own people with impunity,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proudly declared.

Then there’s the attack on the air base itself. Multiple reports said 59 tomahawvk missiles were fired at Shayrat Air Base in Homs Province..

The Pentagon claims all but one of the missiles hit their targets. Other reports cite Russian sources, which say only 23 missiles hit the air base.

So, what did we hit? According to the local Syrian governor, not much.

“The airport is operating as a first phase,” Homs governor Talal Barazi told Reuters. “Planes have taken off from it.” The Daily Telegraph reported that Assad’s air force was flying bombing missions the next day.

There is the fact the administration clued the Russians in on the attack beforehand.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said in an official statement: “Russian forces were notified in advance of the strike.”

Of course the Russians let the base know.

“The bombardment of Shayrat will not have a major effect on military operations of the regime,” a resistance fighter said.

This all begs the question: What was the point of the attack?

“It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons,” Trump said.

Perhaps the saddest and cruelest irony is Trump’s new acknowledgment of the widening refugee crisis throughout the region. But instead of opening America’s doors to them, he is showering them in more hellfire and uncertainty.

The American and Syrian people deserve better.

Eddie Celaya is News Editor and thinks Trump is doing a great job saying one thing and doing another.