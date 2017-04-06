Arts Briefs
Piano recital features American pop
Pima Community College music instructor Alexander Cardieri will perform in a piano recital on Sunday, April 9, at 3 p.m. in the West Campus Center for the Arts Recital Hall.
The program includes standards from the American Popular Music Repository, including compositions by Marvin Hamlisch. There will also be choices from “Les Misérables,” the Carpenters and John Denver.
In addition to teaching part time at PCC, Cardieri teaches full time at Sunnyside Unified School District. He performs at Tucson’s Verona Italian Restaurant on alternate weekends.
He attended the Manhattan School of Music, earning a bachelor’s of music in piano and a master’s of music in music theory. The Arizona Music Educators Association gave Cardieri the O.M. Hartsell Excellence in Teaching Music award in 2003.
Recital tickets cost $8, with discounts available. For tickets and information, call 206-6986, visit pima.edu/cfa or email centerforthearts@pima.edu.
-By Robyn Zelickson
Bernal student exhibit opens April 10
Finalists for PCC’s Juried Student Art Exhibition have been selected. The annual exhibition gives student artists from all six campuses an opportunity to submit original artwork that will be showcased in a professional venue.
Selected works can be seen in the Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery at West Campus’s Center for the Arts from April 10-May 5, and at PCC’s Tucson International Airport Gallery from April 1-Sept. 12.
An awards ceremony and reception will be held Thursday, April 13, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bernal Gallery. Nearly $4,000 in scholarships, gift certificates and prizes will be awarded to student artists. The ceremony and reception are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Bernal Gallery at 206-6942 or visit pima.edu/cfa.
-By Elise Stahl
Nelson recital highlights tuba stylings
PCC instructor Mark Nelson will present his annual tuba recital on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at the West Campus Center for the Arts Recital Hall.
The program will feature diverse pieces and spotlight different types of tubas, including the new Cool Winds BBb plastic tuba.
Nelson will perform musical numbers ranging from G.E. Holmes’ 1937 “Carnival of Venice Fantasy” to a three-movement suite from “Hexagon” by Arizona composer Anne McGinty. “Hexagon” premiered at the International Tuba Euphonium Conference in 2016.
In addition to his duties as chair of performing arts and director of bands at PCC, Nelson plays with the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra (principal tuba), Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Tucson Pops Orchestra.
Nelson received a plaque and commendation letter March 17 from the executive board of the International Tuba Euphonium Association in recognition of his work for the “ITEA Journal.”
Recital tickets cost $8, with discounts available. For tickets and information, call 206-6986, visit pima.edu/cfa or email centerforthearts@pima.edu.
-By Robyn Zelickson
