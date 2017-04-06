#ActualLivingScientists
“Tucson was not party central in geology terms until about 50 million years ago,” Assistant Vice Chancellor Nic Richmond said in a STEM discussion at Pima Community College on March 30.
Richmond, who also instructs geology classes at PCC, was one of three “#ActualLivingScientists” on the bill to speak during the steam panel and roundtable discussion hosted by PCC Women in Technology, PCC Media, and Community and Government Relations.
In attendance, and helping emcee the event, were Community and Government Relations Advanced Analyst Michael Peel, along with Media, Community and Government Relations Executive Director Libby Howell.
The other two guest speakers at “Why Science is Important: How Science affects our Daily Lives” were Guadalupe Manriquez and Gary Mechler.
Mechler, the astronomy lead faculty at Pima’s West Campus, touched on scientific advancements, the urge to explore, along with its costs.
Mechler explained the mental and philosophical impacts and the physical impacts of science.
“There has been more learned about our world in the past half century than ever before that,” he said.
Nic Richmond focused on the presence of science in Arizona, touching on science, chemistry and computer programming in her brief 20-minute lecture.
Richmond’s talk started at quantum mechanics, “the really small stuff,” she said, to geology, “the really, really big stuff.”
After the panel and after the audience count had decreased to about half its size, guests were instructed by Peel to fill the back two round tables for discussion.
The event explored where science is headed and what Pima can do to be apart of it.
As Mechler put it, “science is not just for scientists.”
