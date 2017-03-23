TRACK & FIELD: Shoultz first in high jump at championships
After hosting their own indoor invitational, the Aztecs take to the road, with their next home meet on April 8.
NJCAA Indoor National Championships
The Aztecs headed to Pittsburg, Kansas, March 3 and 4, to compete in the NJCAA Indoor National Championships.
Sophomore Sam Shoultz placed first in high jump with 7 feet, 0.5 inches. Shoultz gained NJCAA All-American status.
Sophomore Hanna Bartz also earned NJCAA All-American honors and was the runner-up in the women’s long jump with 19 feet, 1.25 inches. The jump was Bartz’s personal best.
In the men’s distance relay, freshmen Victor Bustamante and Collin Dylla, and sophomores Alex Palacios and David Fernandez took seventh place with 10:30.96.
Sophomore Treyshon Malone took seventh in the long jump at 24 feet, 0.75 inches. Freshman Cam Duffy took eighth at 23 feet 7.25 inches.
Breaking Pima’s record in the 60-meter dash preliminary race, sophomore Amber McCroskey finished with a time of 7.72 second, beating her old record by 0.07 seconds.
Freshman Rhiannon Bearup also set a Pima record in the 60-meter hurdles preliminary race at 9.03 seconds.
McCrosey, Bearup, sophomore Melissa Cotsonas and freshman Tyra Yanez broke another their own PCC record in the 4×400 relay race with a time of 3:54.85, beating their old record by 6.65 seconds.
The men’s team finished in sixteenth place with 15 points, and the women’s team tied for twenty-first with eight points.
Willie Williams Invitational
Outdoor season began at the Willie Williams Invitational March 17 and 18. The UA hosted the meet at Roy P. Drachman Stadium.
Shoultz took first in the high jump with 5 feet 0.50 inches.
Malone took first in the long jump at 24 feet 0.50 inches, earning an outdoor national qualifier.
Duffy took second in long jump at 23 feet, 4.5 inches and third in triple jump with 46 feet, 4 inches.
The Yanez, Bartz, Bearup, McCroskey 4×100 relay team took fifth with a time of 47.88 seconds, earning a national qualifier.
With a jump of 5 feet, 5 inches, freshman Megan Shiffmacher took second in high jump and earned a national qualifier.
Pima only has two more meets before the ACCAC meet in Glendale on April 1.
