Thank you Aztec Press, Pima Athletics

Casey Muse | Mar 23, 2017 | Comments 0

By CASEY MUSE JR.

I am always talking about how lucky I have been to have had an opportunity to be a part of the Aztec Press.

I was one of those people who had no idea what they wanted to do with their life after graduating from high school. After working full time for a couple of years, I decided that I needed to ease my way back into school but I still had no idea what I wanted to study.

One of my biggest hobbies outside of work and school has always been sports. I am always trying to keep up with relevant headlines across various leagues.

Early in my time back at school, I was excited when I was offered a chance to contribute to the sports section of the Aztec Press.

The first sports that I ever covered at Pima were track and field and women’s golf, and I loved every minute of each.

I learned so much about the specific steps it takes to produce a news story. This included meeting the right people, conducting interviews, creating the stories, editing the stories and designing the pages in the computer programs.

I developed a new respect for all of my favorite journalists.

Sports at Pima have definitely been on the come-up since I have been covering them.

The football program behind the leadership of head coach Jim Monaco has seen a recent playoff appearance. Improvements in recruiting every season have resulted in a better product on the field.

It has been an honor to cover Pima sports during Sydni Stallworth’s basketball career. She is a BEAST and one of my favorite Aztec athletes of all time.

I have been on staff to see head softball coach Armando Quiroz win his 400th career game and continue to sustain a consistency throughout his program. I have also seen the steady improvement made in our baseball program through a revamped recruiting effort.

I was lucky enough to cover the men’s basketball team this season as it won the Region I Division II championship for the first time in seven years. There has been an upward trend in the program behind the leadership of head coach Brian Peabody.

I would be remiss not to express a small piece of gratitude to Raymond Suarez. Suarez serves as the sports information director at Pima and is excellent at his job. He is always there for advice and extra information regarding Pima athletics. Great guy.

I am extremely proud to be a part of the Aztec family. I cannot thank my classmates, members of the athletics department and adviser Cynthia Lancaster enough for the opportunity to make something of myself.