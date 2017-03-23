SOFTBALL: Pima trying to find winning consistency

Ashley Munoz | Mar 23, 2017 | Comments 0

By CASEY MUSE JR.

The Pima Community College softball team (25-12, 19-9 conference) has been playing well in March and has found consistency in several aspects of the game.

March 4: PCC 4, Phoenix 10/ PCC 1, Phoenix 12

The No. 18 Aztecs fell behind 4-0 early in the first game against the No. 2 Bears. They cut into the lead by scoring three runs in the fourth inning.

Sophomore Bailey Critchlow took the loss as she pitched four and two-third innings, finishing with 10 hits and three walks.

Phoenix College jumped out early in the second game, scoring five runs in the first inning. Sophomore Luisa Silvain took the loss. She finished with four hits, one strikeout and one walk.

March 7: PCC 15, Ancilla 1/ PCC 21, Ancilla 2

Pima got back on track in a big way in a double-header against Ancilla College at the Tucson Invitational at Lincoln Park.

The first game saw the Aztecs score five runs in the first inning, then seven more in the fourth.

Freshman Mandy Lorenson earned the win, pitching all five innings. She finished with two hits and 12 strikeouts.

In the second game, the Aztecs scored four runs in the first inning and another 10 runs in the fourth.

Freshman Hannah Wood picked up the win, pitching all five innings. She finished with seven hits and two strikeouts.

March 9: PCC 5, Central Arizona 7

The Aztecs saw their late rally attempt fall short in a makeup game at home.

Pima struck first on a sacrificefly RBI in the first inning. Things got away from the Aztecs when the Vaqueras scored five unanswered runs for a 7-2 lead.

Critchlow took the loss, pitching three innings. She finished with 11 hits and two strikeouts.

March 11: PCC 4, Paradise Valley 8/ PCC 13, Paradise Valley 5

The first game was tight until the Pumas busted it open with seven runs in the sixth.

Silvain took the loss. She pitched four innings and finished with eight hits and one strikeout.

The Aztecs earned revenge in the second game, scoring four runs in the first inning, two in the second and four more in the sixth.

Lorenson got the win. She pitched two innings and finished with two strikeouts and six walks.

March 14: PCC 6, South Mountain 1/ PCC 8, South Mountain 0

Critchlow pitched one of her best performances of the year, so far, in the first game. She pitched the complete game, finishing with one run, five hits and two strikeouts. The offense put up six runs.

The second game was even more dominant as Aztecs scored eight runs.

Lorenson provided her best pitching performances of the season as well, finishing with no hits, three strikeouts and four walks.

March 16: PCC 14, Chandler-Gilbert 1/ PCC 20, Chandler-Gilbert 1

In the first game, Pima scored four runs in the second, fourth, and fifth for a mercy-rule win.

Critchlow earned her 10th win, pitching all five innings and finishing with seven hits.

In the second game, the Aztecs scored 10 runs in the first and eight in the second one. Lorenson tossed her second straight no-hitter for her fifth win.

March 18: PCC 10, AWC 7/ PCC 5, AWC 4

Pima took an early lead in the first game, scoring four runs in the first inning.

The Matadors scored three runs of their own in the fourth to cut the lead to one. The Aztecs put the game away with six runs in the fourth.

Critchlow earned another victory, finishing with nine hits. The second game was extremely close throughout.

Arizona Western battled to a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning, but Pima freshman Alysa Talamante hit a game-winning walk-off RBI.

Lorenson pitched all eight innings and finished with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

March 21: PCC 6 Glendale 1/ PCC 20 Glendale 0

The Aztecs continued their winning streak with a conference sweep over Glendale on the road.

Freshman Megan Flores got things started for the offense with an RBI single in the first inning of the first game to help Pima take control.

Sophomore Margarita Corona got in on the action with an RBI double of her own in the third.

Critchlow earned the win pitching the complete game and finishing with eight hits and four strikeouts. Her record sits at 12-5 for the season.

Game two was even more dominant as PCC scored seven runs in the third inning and another 11 in the fourth inning on their way to 20 total runs and a mercy rule victory.

ON DECK

March 25: Mesa CC, West Campus, doubleheader, noon, 2 p.m.

March 28: at Yavapai College, Prescott, doubleheader, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

April 1: at GateWay CC, Phoenix, doubleheader, noon, 2 p.m.

April 4: at Central Arizona, Coolidge, doubleheader, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.