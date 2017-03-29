Rituals of Mine performing April 1 at 191 Toole

Lancaster | Mar 29, 2017 | Comments 0

By ERIK MEDINA

An electronic duo, Rituals of Mine, will perform on April 1 at 191 Toole, located in downtown Tucson at 191 Toole Ave.

Band members Terra Lopez and Dani Fernandez are originally from Sacramento, California. Each performer started as a solo act, but the two have performed together for a decade.

Rituals of Mine represents the symbolic rebirth of their original band, Sister Crayon. During the time the band was known as Sister Crayon, Lopez lost two important people in her life and couldn’t continue with the same name.

“The new name better represents the group that is now, which is Dani and I,” Lopez said.

Fans of Sister Crayon transitioned with them into this new chapter of their lives. “Our fans have been very supportive,” Lopez said.

She is especially joyful for the new fans that Ritual of Mine is gaining.

The duo has signed with the record label Warner Bros.

“We never had a major label on our radar,” Lopez said. “We were surprised more than anything.”

Lopez said the label is very supportive and has had an incredible team working with them from the start.

“They see our vision,” she said. “They are working with us to achieve our goals.”

The band’s newest album is named “Devoted.” Lopez said it was influenced by the breakup of a six-year relationship. She wanted to create music that could help her get through the day and show how she felt.

Lopez hopes the music resonates with fans, because it is genuine.

Rituals of Mine will be on tour throughout the spring and summer but also plans lots of writing to create new content.

“We’re really excited to be here in Arizona,” Lopez said. “We always have good shows there.”

General admission tickets cost $15. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

For additional information, visit rialtotheatre.com.