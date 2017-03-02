SOFTBALL: Pima trying to find batting consistency

Casey Muse | Mar 02, 2017 | Comments 0

By CASEY MUSE JR.

The Pima Community College softball team has entered the full swing of the regular season. Players are looking to establish some consistency with their bats as they look to reach their full potential.

Feb. 16: PCC 10, Colorado Northwestern 13 / PCC 6, Colorado Northwestern 3

The Aztecs split a non-conference home match-up with Colorado Northwestern. Both offenses were on fire in the first game.

Freshman Megan Flores finished with one run scored, sophomore Bailey Critchlow finished the game three for five, with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Freshman Mandy Lorenson took the loss in the game after pitching two relief innings. She finished with three hits, three strikeouts and seven walks.

The Aztecs learned their lesson and did not let the lead slip in the second game.

In the first inning, sophomore Amy Pacheco drove in fellow sophomore Margarita Corona and Flores. Pima added two more in the fourth inning to make the score 5-0.

Critchlow earned the win as she shutout the Spartans for the entire game, finishing with three earned runs, six hits, four strikeouts and four walks.

Feb. 18: PCC 6, Central Arizona CC 5

Pima was able to win one conference game before the rain in a home meeting.

Things started out slow for the Aztecs as they fell to an early 5-0 deficit. However, PCC rallied and scored six unanswered runs, to give Central Arizona their first ACCAC conference loss.

Critchlow hit the game winning RBI single to score freshman Edith Prieto. Pima didn’t have any runs on the board until the fifth inning.

Critchlow took the win, pitching the entire game. She finished with five runs earned, 10 hits, one strikeout, and five walks.

The second game of the doubleheader was postponed for March 9, due to the weather.

Feb. 21: PCC 10, Eastern 9 / PCC 6, Eastern 8

Pima split a conference meeting with Eastern Arizona at home.

Pima took the lead early on back-to-back RBIs from Sophomores Courtney Brown and Critchlow. Eastern Arizona began their comeback in fifth inning and by the seventh, the Gila Monsters had a one run lead of their own.

Critchlow clutched a walkoff two run RBI single to win the game. Critchlow also earned the win as she pitched the entire game finishing with 10 hits, one strikeout and two walks.

Eastern Arizona was surely out for revenge in the second game. The game remained close throughout as the Gila Monsters were able to score the tying run in the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Pima just could not find any offense in the eighth and Eastern Arizona was able to score two runs to steal the win.

Sophomore Luisa Silvain took the loss as she pitched the entire game and finished with 12 hits, three strikeouts and three walks.

Feb. 25: PCC 8, Scottsdale 0 / PCC 11, Scottsdale 0

The Aztecs dominated the conference double header with Scottsdale Community College.

The first game was busted open by the Aztecs in the third inning, scoring seven runs. They did not look back from there and carried the momentum over into the second game.

The team was able to score nine runs in the fourth inning of game two and never let the Artichokes score any runs of their own. Both games ended in a shutout.

Sophomore Luisa Silvain earned the win in the first game finishing with five hits and three strikeouts. Freshman Megan Lorenson got the win in the second game, finishing with two hits, seven strikeouts and two walks.