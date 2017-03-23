GOLF: PCC improves tournament play
Aztec Press Editor | Mar 23, 2017 | Comments 0
By DAVID W. SKINNER
The Pima Community College women’s golf team locked up two second place finishes at the Chandler- Gilbert Invitation and South Mountain Invitational.
The men’s team finished fifth at the Estrella Mountain Invitational in Feb., nine strokes behind fourth place.
March 7-8: Estrella Mountain Invitational. PCC 584
Freshman Cooper Cordova carried the Aztecs as he tied for fifth place after a three-under par 141 score at the tournament.
Sophomore Colton Gage also claimed a top ten finish as he shot a three-under par the first round and finished the weekend with a two-under par performance.
Freshman Johnny Fiore finished with a five-over par 149 and Sophomore Nick St. Clair rounded out the scoring for the men by shooting a 153.
March 12-13: Chandler-Gilbert Invitational. PCC 682
All-American sophomore Desiree Hong continued her early season dominance as she finished three strokes ahead of second place and finished with a two day total of three-over par 147.
With that score Hong also took home a medalist honors, winning her first tournament.
Freshman Abby Miller and sophomore Samantha Hacker continued to impress by both earning top ten finishes with Miller shooting 161 while Hacker was right on her heels shooting a 164 over the two days.
Freshman Juliana Perez shot a two-day score of 210.
March 14-15: South Mountain Invitational. PCC 714
Hong fought off a tough first round, by recovering and tying for first place with a two day score of 155.
Hacker collected another top ten finish for herself by shooting a 169 while freshman duo and Juliana Perez finished by placing eleventh and seventeenth respectively.
About the Author: