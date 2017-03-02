New coach surprises at preseason tourney
By NICHOLAS TRUJILLO
After a sweep against Imperial College, the Pima Community College men’s and women’s teams played in a preseason tournament in Mesa.
“It went really well,” head coach Ian Esquer said.
Other schools such as Eastern Arizona and Arizona Christian University weren’t expecting the new coach and his team to get as far as they did, Esquer said.
“I was happy everyone played and had fun,” he said.
MEN’S TEAM
ACCAC preseason tournament
For doubles, the men’s team got to the finals of the main draw and the semifinals of the back draw.
“Arizona Christian University played and we beat them in the finals, so they were pretty impressed, as was I,” Esquer said.
WOMEN’S TEAM
ACCAC preseason tournament
In singles, freshman Emma Oropeza made her way to the semifinals of the main draw, while freshmen Janine Fernando and Lien Nguyen reached the back draw finals.
In doubles Oropeza and Nguyen made it to the semi’s of the back draw.
Feb. 23: Eastern 8, PCC 1
PCC’s game in Thatcher resulted in just one win, from freshman Elise Rodriguez. She won her No. 6 singles 7-6. The Aztecs lost every other match on the road.
