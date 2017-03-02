Track: More PCC qualifiers for indoor nationals

 By KATELYN ROBERTS

With the Aztecs’ last meet before nationals under their belts, every national qualifier earned is being counted.

On Feb. 17, Pima Community College’s track and field teams competed in the NAU Tune-Up Meet in Flagstaff.

Freshman Colin Dylla qualified nationally for the 800-meter race with a time of 1 minute and 58.17 seconds, taking fifth place  Freshman Filimone Tu-avao qualified in the weight throw with a throw of 51 feet and 7 inches.

He earned ninth place. Freshman Jymil Toney improved his national qualifier in the high jump with a new mark of 6 feet, 8.75 inches.

Sophomore Sam Shoultz took second place in high jump, matching his season-best mark with a mark of 6 feet, 10.75 inches.

In the long jump, freshman Cam Duffy earned second place at 22 feet and 0.75 inches, and  Treyshon Malone earned third with a jump at 22 feet and 10 inches.

Next up, PCC track and field will head to Pittsburg, Kansas, to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Indoor National Championships.

Eddie Celaya./ Aztec Press Hannah Bartz takes flight during her first attempt in the long jump at the Aztec Indoor Invitational,

