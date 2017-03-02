GOLF: Men’s team seeks improvement, women’s team stays consistent
By DAVID W. SKINNER
Both teams are keeping pace after the Pima Community College men’s golf team placed sixth in the Mesa Community College invitational on Feb. 6 and the women’s team placed second.
The women’s team took second place for the second time in a row while the men’s team improved to place fourth at Scottsdale.
MEN’S TEAM
The men’s team placed fourth at the Scottsdale Invitational at Hillcrest Golf Course, which took place on Feb. 20-21.
The Aztecs finished just two strokes behind third place Mesa Community College, with sophomore Colton Gage coming alive on the final day of the competition and earning a top-five finish.
Freshman Cooper Cordova continued an impressive start to his Aztec career by shooting one under par on the opening day. He finished the tournament with a top-20 finish overall.
Sophomores Noah St. Clair and Josh Daniels both tied for 30th to round out the weekend.
The men’s team will be teeing off next at the Estrella Mountain Invitational in Litchfield Park on March 7-8.
The team will be looking to secure its first top-three team finish of the season.
WOMEN’S TEAM
At the Estrella Mountain Invitational, the Aztecs were unable to score as they played with three of their four players.
Sophomore Desiree Hong was absent during the invitational, but it didn’t stop the Aztecs from finishing in the top half of the bracket.
Sophomore Samantha Hacker tied for fourth with a two-day score of 173 (90-83). Freshman Abby Miller finished in tenth place with a two-day total of 191 (94-97). Freshman Juliana Perez shot a two-day score of 204 (108- 96), tying for 13 place.
