BASEBALL: Aztecs continue fire and ice trend

Rene Escobar | Mar 23, 2017 | Comments 0

By: Rene Escobar

The Pima Community College baseball team (15-17, 6-14 conference) has shown a fire-and-ice trend as the team starts out hot but cools off as the game wears on.

“It’s a long season,” sophomore catcher Shawn Bracamontes said. “We’ll figure it out.”

March 4: PCC 8, Glendale 9/ PCC 2 Glendale CC 6

The Aztecs dropped their fourth straight game in a nail biter.

Sophomore Anthony Felix hit a two-run double to tie the game 4-4 in the bottom of the third.

Sophomore Manny Ramirez gave the Aztecs a short-lived lead in the fourth inning after he hit an RBI single.

The Aztecs fought back in the seventh inning to tie the game once more. Sophomore Oscar Larranaga hit an RBI double that scored pinch runner Jared Kromminga.

Heading into the top of the 11th inning, the game was knotted at 8 to 8.

The Aztecs still had a shot heading into the bottom of the inning. However they left the tying run on third base in the bottom of the 11th inning.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Aztecs came out firing but lost momentum as the game played on.

March 7: PCC 2, GateWay 6/ PCC 1, GateWay 3

The first game was an offensive nightmare for the Aztecs, who scored two on four hits for the entire game.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the offensive struggles continued as the Aztecs managed one run on two hits. Aztec batters draw eight walks for the game.

March 11: PCC 2, Yavapai 4/ PCC 8, Yavapai 3

The Aztecs ended a sevengame free fall with a split in Prescott. Pima lost the first game of the doubleheader but won the second.

In game one, the Aztecs trailed early and were down by three in the third inning. They fought back in later innings but failed to take the lead, and managed just three hits for the game.

One swing broke the losing streak in game two.

With Pima trailing by two in the third, sophomore Erick Migueles hit a three-run homerun to spark his teammates.

“We needed it,” Echols said.

The Aztecs rode the energy given off by the homerun to add on another three runs in the fifth.

March 14: PCC 9, Monroe 2/ PCC 3, Monroe 7

The Aztecs drew first blood in the first inning, scoring three runs. They poured it on in the fourth to secure the lead for good.

The Aztecs drop the second game in a poor offensive performance, leaving 10 runners on base.

March 15: PCC 7, Mesa 3 The Aztecs took down No. 5

Mesa Community College in a makeup game from a rained-out exhibition on Feb. 18.

March 17: PCC 4, Madison 2

The Aztecs’ win streak continued as they defeated Madison at West Campus.

The team was down by two in the bottom of the sixth, but Migueles changed the complexion of the game with a triple to take the lead.

March 21: PCC 2, Scottsdale CC 6/ PCC 8, Scottsdale CC 4

The Artichokes took command in game one as they quickly amassed a 3-0 lead and widened it with three runs in the fifth.

Sophomore Miguel Figueroa took the loss, giving up six runs on seven hits, nine strike outs and two walks.

In game two, the Aztecs rallied to earn a split when Ramierz helped score three runs in the first inning and four more in the fourth.

Freshman Jose Contreras picked up the win giving up only four runs off seven hits, six strikeouts and two walks.

Photo by Rene Escobar

Redshirt freshman Austin Treadwell takes a pitch at West Campus against El Paso Community College