TENNIS: Team’s sweep openers

By: Nicholas Trujillo

With a new coach at the helm for both Pima Community College tennis teams, Ian Esquer starts off his season 1-0, for the men’s and women’s teams.

MEN’S

Feb. 4: PCC 9, Imperial Valley 0

The men’s team earned a 9-0 sweep against Imperial Valley College. Fresman Francisco Sotelo swept his No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Sophomores Jesus Lopez and Raj Singh Kaila also swept their opponents, No. 5 and No. 6 singles respectively, 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles competition Sophomores Marc Avalos and Francisco Ton won their No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1.

WOMEN’S

Feb. 4: PCC 7, Imperial Valley 2

The Aztecs took their win against Imperial Valley, with a 7-2 take over.

In singles, freshman Elise Rodriguez defeated her No. 6 singles, 6-0, 61.

In doubles, Rodriguez and freshman Jayme Shafer swept their No. 3 doubles 8-0.

 

ON DECK

MEN’s TEAM

Feb. 20-21: Scottsdale CC, Invitational, Sun City, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S TEAM

Feb. 27-28: Estella Mountain CC Invitational, Goodyear, 10 a.m.

