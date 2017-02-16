TENNIS: Team’s sweep openers
Nick Trujillo | Feb 16, 2017 | Comments 0
By: Nicholas Trujillo
With a new coach at the helm for both Pima Community College tennis teams, Ian Esquer starts off his season 1-0, for the men’s and women’s teams.
MEN’S
Feb. 4: PCC 9, Imperial Valley 0
The men’s team earned a 9-0 sweep against Imperial Valley College. Fresman Francisco Sotelo swept his No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-0.
Sophomores Jesus Lopez and Raj Singh Kaila also swept their opponents, No. 5 and No. 6 singles respectively, 6-0, 6-0.
In the doubles competition Sophomores Marc Avalos and Francisco Ton won their No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1.
WOMEN’S
Feb. 4: PCC 7, Imperial Valley 2
The Aztecs took their win against Imperial Valley, with a 7-2 take over.
In singles, freshman Elise Rodriguez defeated her No. 6 singles, 6-0, 61.
In doubles, Rodriguez and freshman Jayme Shafer swept their No. 3 doubles 8-0.
ON DECK
MEN’s TEAM
Feb. 20-21: Scottsdale CC, Invitational, Sun City, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S TEAM
Feb. 27-28: Estella Mountain CC Invitational, Goodyear, 10 a.m.
About the Author: