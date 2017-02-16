GOLF: Hong ties for first
Aztec Press Editor | Feb 16, 2017 | Comments 0
By DAVID W. SKINNER
The Pima Community College golf teams took a swing in two opening invitational’s held in Mesa and Scottsdale.
Feb. 5-6: Mesa Invitational
The women’s team finished in second overall, with Desiree Hong tieing for first in.
The men’s team finished 10 strokes behind and placed sixth overall.
Feb. 13-14: Scottsdale
Invitational
The Scottsdale Invitational saw Women’s golf take second place, for the second time in a row with.
Hong tied for second in individual standings. Sophomore Samantha Hacker took seventh.
ON DECK
MEN’S TEAM
Feb. 20-21: Scottsdale Community College Invitational, Sun City, 11 a.m. start time both days
WOMEN’S TEAM
Feb. 27-28: Estella Mountain Community College Invitational, Goodyear, 10 a.m. start time both days
About the Author: