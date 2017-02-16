GOLF: Hong ties for first

By DAVID W. SKINNER

The Pima Community College golf teams took a swing in two opening invitational’s held in Mesa and Scottsdale.

Feb. 5-6: Mesa Invitational

The women’s team finished in second overall, with Desiree Hong tieing for first in.

The men’s team finished 10 strokes behind and placed sixth overall.

Feb. 13-14: Scottsdale

Invitational

The Scottsdale Invitational saw Women’s golf take second place, for the second time in a row with.

Hong tied for second in individual standings. Sophomore Samantha Hacker took seventh.

 

ON DECK

MEN’S TEAM

Feb. 20-21: Scottsdale Community College Invitational, Sun City, 11 a.m. start time both days

WOMEN’S TEAM

Feb. 27-28: Estella Mountain Community College Invitational, Goodyear, 10 a.m. start time both days

