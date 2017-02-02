Bernal Gallery exhibit echoes ‘Stillness’

Robyn Zelickson | Feb 02, 2017 | Comments 0

By ROBYN ZELICKSON

The Pima Community College Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery will host an art exhibit titled “Stillness” through March 5.

Bernal Gallery, under the direction of curator David Andres, is located on the West Campus in the Center for the Arts complex.

A reception will be held on Feb. 9 from 5-7 p.m. and the artists will discuss their work in an art lecture on March 1 at 7 p.m.

The exhibit highlights work by photographers Colin Blakely, Kate Breakey and Claire A. Warden and by sculptor Sean Paul Pluguez. Each artist has found a way to bring to life the concept of motionlessness in order to provide a mood of silence for the observer.

The mediums are distinct and varied, and showcase each artist’s individuality.

Blakely, the new chair at the University of Arizona School of Art, specializes in large-scale archival pigment prints with a focus on landscapes.

“Distinct from the notion of land, untrodden by human feet yet completely ravaged, the landscape exists only as an embodiment of our collective cultural imagination,” Blakely says in a news release.

Breakey uses a style known as encaustic to depict figurative archival digital prints with wax. She displays each still life in a distinctive frame.

She calls her motivation for photographing and displaying certain images a mystery but says she feels compelled to remember the objects.

“Maybe it is to remind myself that I am part of the grand taxonomy of all living things, and perhaps it is so I can know them better, and in so doing know myself,” she says.

Pluguez is displaying a large-scale installation from his AU79 Gold series. It is composed of lumber pieces and an 8-foot grape stake with 24-karat gold leaf, mounted on bases made of Baltic birch.

He says the piece represents man’s imperfections in dealing with our planet, noting “Nature itself is our harshest critic. The stillness of the forest is not indifference, but bemusement.”

Warden is exhibiting a series of pigment prints. Her technique involves using saliva and mark-making to represent issues of identity, knowledge and power.

“This process produces a series of images that reveal certain truths in identity and simultaneously the inadequacies of language to describe oneself,” she says.

The Bernal Gallery and its programs are free and open to the public. The facility is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and before most evening performances in the Center for the Arts theaters.

Additional “Stillness” images will be on display at the Tucson International Airport gallery through March 30.

For more information, call 206-6986, visit pima.edu/cfa or email centerforthearts@pima.edu.

FYI

“Stillness”

Where: Bernal Gallery, CFA, West Campus

When: Through March 5

Admission: Free

Phone: 206-6986

Website: pima.edu/cfa