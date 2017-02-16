BASEBALL: Aztecs go even in four-game series
Rene Escobar | Feb 16, 2017 | Comments 0
By: RENE ESCOBAR
The Pima Community College baseball team trounced its way into the season, picking up three straight wins against the University of Arizona Club team.
Feb. 3: PCC 2, El Paso 5 /
PCC 14, El Paso 8
In the first game, the Aztecs scored their only two runs in the second inning.
“It’s one game,” assistant coach Britt Echols said. “We have another coming up. We’ll get it next game.”
The Aztecs trailed El Paso 8-1 in the bottom of the third. They scored in three consecutive innings to tie the game, then sealed it with runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
Feb. 4: PCC 0, El Paso 3 /
PCC 5, El Paso 0
On the second day, El Paso shut out the Aztecs. Four errors, mixed with four hits throughout the game doomed PCC.
After the dismal loss, PCC answered back with a shutout of their own. The Aztecs brought in two runs in the first inning, two more runs in the third and one more in the fifth.
Feb. 11: PCC 3, Scottsdale 2 /
PCC 3, Scottsdale 2
The conference opener saw sophomore Manny Ramirez hit a walk off to steal the win.
The Aztecs first scored off an error to go up 1-0.
Scottsdale answered back with a two-run home run. Freshman Martin Garcia and sophomore Oscar Larranaga hit back-to-back singles leading up to Ramirez’s theft. Down 2-1 in the ninth, the Aztecs capitalized on a wild pitch to finish their two-game series.
Feb. 14: PCC 2, GateWay 5/
PCC 4, GateWay 5
The Aztecs’ traveled to Phoenix for their first season road game on Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Day was not sweet as the Aztecs were swept in a doubleheader against GateWay
In the first game, they mustered two runs, scoring in the first inning. In the second, they went up 4-0 in the first inning but their on-fire offense was smothered, as they were unable to score again in a 5-4 loss.
ON DECK
Feb. 18: Mesa CC, West Campus, noon & 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 21: Phoenix College, Kino Memorial Stadium, 4p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 24: White Rock Tritons (Canada), West Campus, noon & 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 25: Paradise Valley CC, Phoenix, noon & 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 28: Chandler-Gilbert CC, Kino Memorial stadium, 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
