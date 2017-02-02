TRACK & FIELD: Aztecs break records, set four qualifiers

Katelyn Roberts | Feb 02, 2017 | Comments 0

By KATELYN ROBERTS

Jan. 27-28: Paradise Valley Indoor Invitational

With their first meet out of the way, Pima Community College’s track and field returned from the Paradise Valley Indoor Invitational with two new records and six nations qualifying marks.

WOMEN’S

The women’s competition resulted in two new Pima records when freshman Rhiannon Bearup took third place in the 60-meter hurdles preliminary race with a 9.05 second time. Bearup’s time also set her qualifier.

Bearup, along with freshman Tyra Yanez and sophomores Melissa Cotsoas and Amber McCroskey, took third with another record of 4 minutes and 1.5 seconds in the 4×400 relay.

On breaking two records in her first meet of the season, Bearup said, “It was cool. It was a good feeling. [It] made me excited for the rest of the season.”

Bearup ran track all four years of high school and ran hurdles for one year.

This is her second year hurdling.

Sophomore Hannah Bartz took second in long jump, setting another national qualifier, with a mark of 18 feet and 8.5 inches.

Bartz also finished first in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7:88.

MEN’S

From the men’s team, sophomore Sam Shoultz took first in high jump, setting another national qualifier with a mark of 6 feet and 8.75 inches.

In the triple jump, freshman Cam Duffy took first place with a mark of 44 feet and 7.5 inches.

Duffy also competed in the long jump and took third place. He qualified with a mark of 23 feet and 1.25 inches.

Freshman Tony Chavez qualified in pole vault with a vault of 14 feet and 9 inches. earning fourth place.

Sophomore David Fernandez took first place in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 9 minutes and 14.53 seconds.

PCC will host the Aztec Indoor Invitational on Friday, Feb. 3 and Sat. Feb. 4 at PCC’s West Campus.

Events will begin at 10 a.m. on both days.

ON DECK

Feb. 3-4: Aztec Indoor Invitational, West Campus, begins 1 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday

Feb. 11: GCC/ACC Invitational, Glendale, 10 a.m.