TRACK & FIELD: Aztecs break records and nationally qualify
Katelyn Roberts | Feb 16, 2017 | Comments 0
By: KATELYN ROBERTS
As Pima Community College presses on, Aztecs made five more national qualifying marks between the men’s and women’s teams at the Aztec Indoor Invitational.
PCC hosted the tournament at West Campus.
Records were also broken during the Arizona Indoor Invitational, hosted by Glendale Community College.
Feb. 3-4: Aztec Indoor Invitational
WOMEN’S
At the second meet of the season, sophomore Hannah Bartz took first place and qualified for nationals when she broke a PCC record in the 60-meter dash with her 7.8 second time.
Bartz wasn’t done yet.
She set another qualifying time and broke a PCC record again with her time of 25.09 seconds in the 200-meter dash.
“It was a real surprise because I haven’t gotten a lot of block work,” Bartz said. “I’m really more of a long-jumper.”
MEN’S
Men’s competition had freshmen Victor Bustamante and Collin Dylia, and sophomores Alex Palacios, and David Fernandez making up the distance medley team.
The team set a national qualifying mark with a time of 10 minutes, 36.79 seconds.
Dylia set a national qualifier in the 1,000-meter race with his time of 2 minutes, 40.11 seconds.
Sophomore Treyshon Malone qualified in long jump and placed first at 23 feet, 2.5 inches.
Freshman Cam Duffy placed first with his 23 feet, 3.5 inches jump mark.
Sophomore Sam Shoultz earned first place in the high jump at 6 feet, 10.75 inches. Shoultz improved last meet’s mark by 2 inches.
Feb. 11: Arizona Indoor
Invitational
WOMEN’S
PCC’s 60-meter dash record was broken at Glendale Community College’s Arizona Indoor Invitational on Feb. 11.
Sophomore Amber McCroskey’s time was 7.79 seconds and earned a national qualifier.
McCroskey’s time beat Bartz’s previous record of 7.8 seconds, by 0.01 seconds.
Freshman Tyra Yanez set her personal record in the 60-meter race with a time of 7.91 seconds, missing the national qualifying time of 7.85 seconds by 0.06 seconds.
MEN’S
In the men’s competition, sophomores Alen Leyva and Alex Palacios, and freshmen Isaiah Martin and Emmanuel Doe’s 4×400 relay team set a season record and earned a national qualifier with a time of 3 minutes, 19.88 seconds.
Taking first in the 60-meter hurdles, freshman Cornelius Payne Jr. finished with a time of 8.54 seconds, missing the national qualifying mark by 0.11 seconds.
ON DECK
Feb.17: NAU Tune-up, Flagstaff, begins at noon
