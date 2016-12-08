Hospitality boasts strong career outlook

Brittney Young | Dec 08, 2016 | Comments 0

Alejandra Aldeoa has been in the restaurant industry since she was 14 years old, working her way up from dishwasher to hostess.

She currently works at the Omni Tucson National Hotel Resort. When she first hired in, she had no idea what she wanted as a career, until her manager recommended the hospitality program at Pima Community College.

Now she is completing her last semester at Pima before she transfers to Northern Arizona University to finish her bachelor’s degree.

Her job offers lots of hands-on experience, so she’s only participated in one internship so far, for Co-op Work. She does want to participate in the Walt Disney internship.

“I’m waiting ‘til I have a semester of NAU under my belt,” she said.

After Aldeoa finishes her degree she wants to work with her dad, a restaurant entrepreneur. “My dad owns a few restaurants,” she said.

One is Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ in Tucson. After he retires, Aldeoa wants to take over for him.

The hospitality program at Pima offers three options: hotel and restaurant management, culinary arts and travel/tourism.

Armando Trujillo, director of the hotel and restaurant management program at PCC and NAU, said culinary arts is the most popular program but hotel and restaurant management offers the most opportunities.

Students could potentially earn $100,000 a year with a career in hotel and restaurant management, he said. Very few chefs ever make that.

“The one that has the greatest chance for earnings is management,” Trujillo said.

Pima partners with NAU so that students who want to continue working on a four-year degree can make a seamless transition. Students who have gone on to NAU can continue taking classes at Pima so they don’t have to leave Tucson.

“Typically, the Pima to NAU program can be $25,000 total,” Trujillo said.

That represents about half the cost of studying for the same degree at a university for four years.

Starting in Fall 2017, Pima students in the hotel and restaurant management program will be able to transfer up to 75 credits to NAU. Right now, they can transfer up to 64.

Students will be able to take five semesters at a community college and three at a university. They’ll earn a hybrid business degree, because the program emphasis is on hotel and restaurant management rather than just one or the other.

Graduates have even been hired in banks because of the customer service skills they acquire in the program, Trujillo said.

Trujillo teaches a culinary class as part of the hotel and restaurant management program.

“The idea of this class is to teach our students what a commercial kitchen looks like,” he said.

Along with Aldeoa, students in the class included Kate Hailey and Nicola Ghaemmaghami.

Hailey went to the University of Arizona for a year before deciding it wasn’t for her. She became interested in the restaurant industry while still in high school because one of her teachers owned a catering company.

Ghaemmaghami works the front desk at Homewood Suites by Hilton. She began the program at Pima a semester before she started her job.

Class size is generally small, with no more than 20 students.

The program schedules classes to accommodate working students, as most hold some sort of job in the restaurant or hotel industry. Many classes meet once a week so students don’t have to rearrange their work schedules to attend school.

Sarah Guerrerro is in her last semester of the NAU program and said it “was really nice and convenient to stay in Tucson.”

The small class sizes helped create lifetime friendships. “It felt like it mattered,” Guerrerro said.

“This program allows the flexibility to work full time and go to school full time,” NAU student Scott Salerno said.

NAU student Blake Tobias added, “We’ve been able to connect, so we have options to move around.”

The program is designed for graduates to move into management positions within five years of completing their degree.

Some may even begin to teach students interested in the industry. “If they have their degree they’re qualified to teach,” Trujillo said.