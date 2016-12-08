Believing in the power, not the institution

Nick Trujillo | Dec 08, 2016 | Comments 0

I am a person of faith. I believe in a higher power. I believe in God. But I disagree with most of what the church has to say.

Sunday has been church day ever since I was a little kid.

I grew up with a Christian mom who came from a very devoted family. My granddad was a pastor for most of his life and many of my relatives are involved in the church as well.

My dad, on the other hand, was raised Catholic but rarely goes to Mass.

I was taught in church that we must follow the rules to go to heaven. If I did not behave correctly, God would punish me.

But as I started to grow up, things the church said did not make sense to me anymore.

We live in a society that is more liberal than in the past but still people use their religious beliefs to discriminate against others.

Churches are becoming places where you can judge others who don’t agree with you.

Not all churches are bad but not all of them work for all people.

There are so many religions and each has aspects different from the others. One thing they have in common is that each religion feels it is the right one.

A quote in the movie “Spotlight” stuck with me: “The church is an institution of men and that’s passing. My faith is in the eternal. I try to separate the two.”

That made a lot of sense to me. I don’t need to go to church to have a relationship with God or to believe in something.

If you don’t go church or identify yourself with a specific religion, people automatically think you are an atheist.

There is nothing wrong with being an atheist but I disagree with the assumption that anyone who stops attending church is a non-believer.

I don’t need someone to be an intermediary for me. I don’t need an institution to know that I have a relationship with a higher power.

We should believe in whatever we need. Belief is something people look to for comfort.

What may work for you may not work for somebody else.

Maria Angulo is a journalism major at Pima Community College. She hopes to transfer and graduate from one of the three state universities.