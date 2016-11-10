WOMEN’S SOCCER: Pima takes second place in conference
By MARIA ANGULO
The Pima Community College women’s soccer team lost 3-0 to No. 1 Paradise Valley Community College in the Region I, Division I championship final on Oct. 29.
The Aztecs won the championship in the previous two years and advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament. They finished in sixth place nationally in 2015 and in 11th place in 2014.
Paradise Valley set the tone early in the 2016 game, scoring three goals before the eight-minute mark.
The Aztecs played defense for much of the first half, and were outshot 12-9. Sophomore goalkeeper Daniela Sanchez finished with nine saves.
Pima mounted more shots on goal in the second half, but never scored.
Paradise Valley swept Pima this season. The Aztecs lost 1-0 on the road in the first game of the season, and fell 3-2 at Kino North Stadium in September.
PCC advanced to the championship game by beating the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes 2-1 on the road in the Oct. 26 semifinal.
The Aztecs scored first in the 28th minute with a goal by sophomore Destiny Jones. The Coyotes tied the game in the 35th minute.
The game went to overtime, and the winning goal came in the 102th minute from Pima freshman Alexis Hernandez off an assist from sophomore Maury Urcadez.
“We worked for it and it feels like a dream,” Hernandez said. “It was a perfect ball from Maury. They were getting tired at the end of the second half and we got more chances. We just kept pounding.”
Sanchez ended the game with nine saves.
Pima, playing with six sophomores and 14 freshmen, ended its season with a 16-6-1 record.
Urcadez was named first-team All ACCAC/All Region. Hernandez, Jones and Sanchez were named to the second team. Sophomore Sonia Garcia was honorable mention.
