Tucson’s best resale shops

Nick Trujillo | Nov 10, 2016 | Comments 0

By NICHOLAS TRUJILLO

Knowing the lowest prices in town can be a difficult task when you want to keep up with the latest trends.

Resale shops make it easy. Some do it wrong, but here are my top five choices for stores that do it right.

Bookmans

What’s a list like this without everyone’s favorite local pre-owned bookstore?

You can’t even call it just a bookstore because of the diverse items offered at each of the three locations. It has games for consoles as old as the Sega Dreamcast and new ones like the PS4.

If you don’t like playing games on consoles or computers, the stores also have a wide variety of board games such as Monopoly or Ticket to Ride.

Still, its wide selection of books really draws in people. If you’re a bookworm like me, Bookmans is a guilty pleasure.

Its collection is so vast, you really could read a book a day and still not have time to finish everything in stock within your lifetime.

It’s even a great place to study. I once spent about two hours at the store during high school, researching the cosmos for a paper I had to write.

Aside from the commodities you can purchase, staffers offers a warm welcoming hello when you walk through the doors and are always eager to help.

Details: There are three Bookmans locations in Tucson. Each store is open daily, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information, visit bookmans.com.

Speedway store: 6230 E. Speedway Blvd. Phone: 748-9555.

Grant store: 1930 E. Grant Road. Phone: 325-5767.

Ina store: 3733 W. Ina Road. Phone: 579-0303.

Zia Records

If you’re a big music fan like I am, Zia Records is a perfect place to go.

You can purchase records, but that isn’t the only thing that keeps Zia afloat.

The store also sells and trades posters from your favorite movies or TV shows, set at low prices. It also sells pre-owned games for that PS2 you have sitting in the garage. You might even find little action figures to go with your collection.

I didn’t know about Zia Records until about a month ago, surprisingly enough, but now I can’t stop going. I also can’t stop talking to people about the cool little toys and trinkets I buy there.

The first time I went to Zia Records, I spent about $40 because there was so much stuff I had to have. Even the workers geeked out about what I knew. It was really an eye-opening experience.

The staff will welcome you to the Zia community. They, and the low prices, will make you want to go back whenever you have time to spare.

Details: There are two Zia Records outlets in Tucson. For more information, visit ziarecords.com.

Speedway store: 3370 E. Speedway Blvd. Phone: 887-6898. Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-midnight.

Oracle store: 3655 N. Oracle Road. Phone: 327-3340. Hours: Sunday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Goodwill

The former church congregation has been around since 1902. It has grown into an enormous hand-me-down chain that focuses on giving back by setting low prices.

Stores have a vast selection of clothes, a plethora of books and a large volume of household appliances.

Although not based out of Arizona, it’s still one of the best places to go to if you’re looking for cheap clothes that look better than half decent. You can donate clothes you don’t need to Goodwill and then go shop for items that will fit.

Occasionally, you’ll find employees who don’t bother to help but overall it’s a great place to shop for yourself or your family. You can’t beat affordability on hand-me-down items you’ll be proud to wear.

Details: You can find multiple Goodwill locations throughout Tucson. Check out goodwillsouthernaz.org for the closest one, with hours listed.

Play it Again Sports

Growing up, I went to Play it Again Sports a lot because I needed affordable shoulder pads and shoes whenever I played football. Available stock never let me down and prices were usually reasonable.

The store has a wide selection of equipment for sports, home workout stations and punching bags.

The employees are nice and willing to help. They always approach to make sure you have everything you are looking for, and are well informed. They’ll even talk with you about last night’s game.

I’m no expert on baseball but prices seemed a bit steep for some items, such as $40 for a baseball glove. If you don’t like the prices, however, staffers will suggest places to find it cheaper if possible.

Details: There are three Play it Again Sports locations in Tucson. All stores are open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit playitagainsportstucson.com.

Speedway store: 4750 E. Speedway Blvd. Phone: 795-0363.

Broadway store: 7707 E. Broadway Blvd. Phone: 296-6888.

Oracle store: 7963 N. Oracle Road. Phone: 293-2010.

Amazing Discoveries

Yes, there’s another store that mimics the style and atmosphere of Amazing Discoveries but I chose this option for one specific reason: price.

Amazing Discoveries is one of the more inexpensive ways to fuel your trading card addiction: Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic the Gathering and any other card game you can imagine.

On the back wall, boxes upon boxes of cards range from 10 to 20 cents a card. With a game such as Yu-Gi-Oh that has a minimum of 40 cards, it’s awesome to think you can build a deck for four or five well-placed dollars.

The store also carries board games, role-playing games and dice games.

One unique characteristic sets the store apart from the others on the list. Groups of people use Amazing Discoveries as a hang spot for meeting up with friends.

The store offers a safe haven for game geeks of all kinds to find people who share similar interests.

Details: Amazing Discoveries has one Tucson location, at 2410 E. Broadway Blvd. Phone: 320-0338. Hours: Monday noon-8 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday noon-10 p.m., Friday noon-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday10 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information, visit amazingmtg.com.