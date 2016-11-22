THE WORD: Thoughts on Trump becoming president?

| Nov 22, 2016 | Comments 0

Photos and interviews by Nicholas Trujillo at Desert Vista Campus

“Either way, no one was going to be happy. People shouldn’t judge everyone else, because everyone has a different opinion.”

pg03-word-paul-silva

Paul Silva

Major: Mechanical engineering

“It caused a lot of hate between everyone. We have to learn to connect with each other and just deal with it for four years.”

pg03-word-emily-rivera

Emily Rivera

Major: Veterinarian

“Both of them had too many of the bad things, so it was kind of a hard choice. I didn’t vote because those two weren’t the right ones for this country.”

pg03-word-kenneth-gonzales

Kenneth Gonzalez

Major: Computer engineering

“Disappointed. He doesn’t have the experience to run this country and I feel like he’s just going to run it into the ground.”

pg03-word-yvette-robles

Yvette Robles

Major: Athletic training

“Hopefully he does a good job. I think we’ll be OK. Hopefully we don’t go downhill real fast.”

pg03-word-jennifer-weisbrod

Jennifer Weisbrod

Major: Pharmacy

 

Filed Under: FeaturesNewsThe Word

Tags:

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply