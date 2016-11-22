THE WORD: Thoughts on Trump becoming president?
Nick Trujillo | Nov 22, 2016 | Comments 0
Photos and interviews by Nicholas Trujillo at Desert Vista Campus
“Either way, no one was going to be happy. People shouldn’t judge everyone else, because everyone has a different opinion.”
Paul Silva
Major: Mechanical engineering
“It caused a lot of hate between everyone. We have to learn to connect with each other and just deal with it for four years.”
Emily Rivera
Major: Veterinarian
“Both of them had too many of the bad things, so it was kind of a hard choice. I didn’t vote because those two weren’t the right ones for this country.”
Kenneth Gonzalez
Major: Computer engineering
“Disappointed. He doesn’t have the experience to run this country and I feel like he’s just going to run it into the ground.”
Yvette Robles
Major: Athletic training
“Hopefully he does a good job. I think we’ll be OK. Hopefully we don’t go downhill real fast.”
Jennifer Weisbrod
Major: Pharmacy
