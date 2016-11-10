THE WORD: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
Eddie Celaya | Nov 10, 2016 | Comments 0
Photos and interviews by Arlaeth Ramirez at Downtown Campus
“Sweet potatoes. It’s like desert while eating dinner.”
Logan Slater
Major: Liberal arts
“Mashed potatoes have to be my favorite, just because of the gravy.”
Jasmine Ballesteros
Major: Physiology
“My mom puts good stuff in the mashed potatoes. I’m not sure what I like, the mashed potatoes or the good stuff.”
Alfarouq Azat
Major: Electrical engineer
“I like turkey because that’s what Thanksgiving is for, to eats lots of turkey.”
Edna Morales
Major: English
“Turkey. It tastes good.”
Cris Sesteaga
Major: Business administration
