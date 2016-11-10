THE WORD: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?

Photos and interviews by Arlaeth Ramirez at Downtown Campus

 

pg03-word-logan-slater

“Sweet potatoes. It’s like desert while eating dinner.”

Logan Slater

Major: Liberal arts

 

pg03-word-jasmine-ballesteros

“Mashed potatoes have to be my favorite, just because of the gravy.”

Jasmine Ballesteros

Major: Physiology

 

pg03-word-alfarouq-azat

“My mom puts good stuff in the mashed potatoes. I’m not sure what I like, the mashed potatoes or the good stuff.”

Alfarouq Azat

Major: Electrical engineer

 

pg03-word-edna-morales

“I like turkey because that’s what Thanksgiving is for, to eats lots of turkey.”

Edna Morales

Major: English

 

pg03-word-cris-sesteaga

“Turkey. It tastes good.”

Cris Sesteaga

Major: Business administration

