Tear gas a new version of infamous Trail of Tears

David Williams | Nov 22, 2016 | Comments 0

By D.R. WILLIAMS

When you think about the United States government persecuting the first Americans, maybe a movie or a one-sided battle from long ago comes to mind.

Perhaps you remember the Indian Removal Act and the long “Trail of Tears” walk that ensued.

Unfortunately, persecution continues today in North Dakota with the Standing Rock Sioux and their supporters.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department has received backup from six surrounding states and is cracking down on activists trying to protect an important water supply.

Equipped with riot gear and tossing tear gas, deputies protect Dakota Access Pipeline assets because oil is more precious than water.

Dakota Access plans to run the pipeline under the Missouri River, the longest flowing waterway in the U.S. The proposal leaves people scratching their heads, asking “There’s no place else it could have gone?”

Nobody consulted the Sioux about construction plans. They were just enacted and everyone was supposed to sit idly by while sacred lands and burial grounds were placed at risk of being destroyed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued the original pipeline permits. The Corps is currently conducting an environmental impact study, and final permits won’t be granted until after its completion.

Pressure has mounted as opponents seek a halt in construction but to date Dakota Access has declined to change its drilling plans. People of all backgrounds, including celebrities and political activists, are helping get the word out.

Why hasn’t the company rerouted the pipeline? Besides the fact that construction on both sides of the river is complete, racism remains strong in America. It flourishes individually and institutionally.

If the police and court system treated the crazy rednecks in Oregon the same way they’ve treated some of the Sioux women, there would have been a civil war.

If they had gassed or forcibly arrested any of the armed group that occupied a federal wildlife refuge last January, gun freaks everywhere would have lost their mind.

The most disheartening fact is this has all happened under a progressive president. Can you imagine the police reaction with President Trump, the self proclaimed “law and order candidate?”

After Trump won his election, Rudy Giuliani was quoted as saying, “This is like Andrew Jackson’s victory. This is the people beating the establishment.”

If Trump truly is the second coming of Jackson, we’ve got to intensify the resistance and we cannot afford to lose.

It’s important we stand up now and send a message that the government is supposed to work from the consent of the governed and not the other way around. It’s important we stand with our Native American friends and say enough is enough.

We’ve come to a fork in the road, one that will either take us back to a time where the white establishment does what it wants or forward to a new society in which all people’s voices are recognized as equally important.

Pima Community College student Rudy Meza, a Yaqui Sundancer, says one of the best ways to help is to “spread the word.”

He encourages people to watch the You-tube videos documenting police brutality and visit the American Indian Movement website at aimovement.org.

Write your congressperson, send bottled water, donate winter supplies or simply educate yourself. Today it is North Dakota, tomorrow it could be Arizona.

Racial equality is as important as water purity. It’s time we light a fire under the government and start demanding they serve every American and not just the corporations and banks that fund campaigns.

D.R. Williams thinks conservatives should try to save Mother Earth rather than turning it into the Death Star.