PCC students exploring China

Maria Angulo | Nov 22, 2016

Thanks to a new relationship with Zhuhai City Polytechnic College in China, studying abroad has become more accessible for Pima Community College students.

Leandra Bailey is one of the six Pima students in the program’s inaugural semester.

“It was an exciting idea to be able to be part of the first round of international Pima students who would be paving the way for others to have this same opportunity,” she said via email.

Bailey considered the cost of studying abroad with Pima compared to more expensive options available through the University of Arizona.

“I have always had the desire to live and study in a foreign country,” she said. “I immediately jumped at the opportunity.”

Bailey wanted more than just backpacking through Europe. She wanted to experience an unfamiliar country, including the culture and its people. For her, traveling to China provided that opportunity.

Learning Mandarin has been difficult but Bailey welcomes the challenge.

“Traveling to a country that speaks a foreign language really pushes you to interact with the community, rather than just act as a tourist abroad,” she said.

The excitement of being in China began the moment she arrived.

“I was amazed by every single aspect of what I was experiencing,” she said. “There were new sights, new smells, and I suddenly couldn’t understand anything anyone was saying to me.”

Bailey lives in a dorm and enrolled in a program that allows her to take Mandarin Chinese courses while also serving as a conversation partner with local Chinese students.

Her work is more mentoring than teaching, and is conducted in a casual environment.

“I help them better their English skills, and they help me with learning about the language and culture,” she said.

Bailey is pursuing an associate of science degree at Pima and plans on transferring to the University of Arizona to study astronomy and planetary science.

“I think that being a student abroad is an invaluable experience, regardless of your career path,” she said. “I would encourage anyone to take the opportunity to study abroad.”

Haven Scheiderer is also enrolled in the Pima program.

“It is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was in high school,” she said, also via email. “I applied for this program because I’ve always been interested in Eastern Asian Culture.”

Scheiderer wants to push herself of her comfort zone and improve her social skills and said an exchange program was a great way to do that.

She hasn’t experienced much culture shock. “I have found that the people aren’t much different from me,” she said.

Scheiderer maintains a busy schedule with school events, cultural activities, class, studying and working as a conversation partner.

“I enjoy keeping busy,” she said. “It has allowed me to focus on why I came here and not get homesick.”

As a conversation partner, Scheiderer has learned ways to help Chinese students learn English.

“We started off trying to just sit in a circle and talk about different topics but they were both bored by that and nervous to speak in front of others,” she said.

Instead, they play games. “It gets them involved and it is fun for both parties,” Scheiderer said.

Scheiderer receives good grades but learning the language hasn’t been easy. She knows it will take a long time to become fluent.

“I might know the words in my head but saying them is another story,” she said.

Scheiderer is happy about her decision to study abroad.

“I can’t speak for other countries but studying abroad in China is very special,” she said. “I think China is an amazing place to visit. Everyone should get the opportunity to go abroad at some point in their life because it’s eye opening and an experience of a lifetime.”