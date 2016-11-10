MEN’S BASKETBALL: PCC opens season with blowout wins

Casey Muse | Nov 10, 2016 | Comments 0

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team opened the season with two decisive non-conference victories, a 127-68 win over Vegas Impact and a 138-63 win over Three Kings Prep Academy from Windsor Ontario, Canada.

Pima was scheduled to play Arizona Christian Academy Nov. 9. The game took place after the Aztec Press went to the printer.

The Aztecs were in control for the entire Nov. 6 game against Vegas Impact. They started the game on a 23-0 run and took a 64-25 lead into the halftime break. The second half was more of the same, behind 52 points from the bench unit.

Six Aztecs scored double points. Sophomore Dakota Kordsiemon notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Deion James lead the team in scoring with 23 points. Freshman Ilunga Moise was a factor off of the bench, with 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Aztecs also controlled the game against Three Kings Prep Academy, posting a 83-26 lead at the half.

Freshman Isaiah Murphy led the way with 22 points, shooting 10-of-13 from the field. Three other players had 17 points each.

Pima continues home play with games scheduled Nov. 13-22 at the West Campus gym.

The Aztecs return six players from last season’s team, including one redshirt.

Sophomore guard Keven Biggs returns to the team looking to embrace a new leadership role. Biggs averaged 10.1 points and 1.7 assists per game in a 2015 season that saw the Aztecs make their third consecutive appearance in the Region I, Division II playoffs.

He will look to improve upon those numbers and lead the backcourt unit this season along with fellow sophomore Zach Evans.

Also look for sophomore big man Justice Bessard to evolve into a team leader. Bessard stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and averaged 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 2015.

Head coach Brian Peabody will lead the team in his fourth season at Pima.

Peabody had more wins at the high school level (443) than any coach in Tucson history, and has worked each season to rebuild PCC’s program.

PCC had a 12-10 conference record in 2015, its best mark in 15 years. The Aztecs have not won an ACCAC championship since 1980.

Cochise College and Phoenix College tied for the best conference record last season at 16-6.

“It is all about execution this season,” assistant coach Joe Hickle said.