MEN’S BASKETBALL: Aztecs ready selves for conference play

Casey Muse | Nov 22, 2016 | Comments 0

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team faced quality competition in preconference games that offered opportunities for the Aztecs to test themselves before conference play began Nov. 22.

The first conference game, against Tohono O’Odham Community College, took place after Aztec Press went to the printer.

Nov. 9: PCC 133, Arizona Christian JV 87

The Aztecs got off to a hot start in a 133-87 home win against Arizona Christian University’s JV team.

Pima opened with a 20-4 run and took a 65-45 lead into the halftime break. Another 17-0 run at the end of the third quarter put the game away.

Sophomores led the way, with Damon Dubots scoring 27 points and seven rebounds. Emilio Acedo knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to a 21-point, seven-rebound game and Jacob Anastasi recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Nov. 13: PCC 92, Utah State-Eastern 90

Pima faced its first true test of the season and came away with a 92-90 victory over Utah State University-Eastern.

The Aztecs and Eagles battled to a 46-46 halftime tie. Pima took a double-digit lead in the third quarter but surrendered a big run in the fourth to keep the game tight until the end.

Defense won the day as the Aztecs hit a pair of key three pointers and made key stops to obtain the victory.

Acedo led the way with 24 points, shooting 6 for 12 from the three-point line.

Nov. 17: PCC 86, New Mexico JC 99

PCC suffered its first loss of the season in a 99-86 contest against Division I New Mexico JC on the first day of the Native American Classic.

The Aztecs kept it close in the first half, going into the break down three points.

Sophomore Deion James gave Pima the lead on a technical foul free throw with 18 minutes left. New Mexico then went on an 11-0 run to take a double digit lead and control of the game. The Aztecs cut into the lead slightly but were never able to complete a comeback.

James finished the game with a double-double, 25 points and 10 rebounds. Acedo had a solid game as well scoring 19 points.

Nov. 18: PCC 95, Salt Lake CC 102

The Aztecs showed heart in their 102-95 loss to last season’s NJCAA Division I national champion, Salt Lake Community College.

Pima fell behind 56-36 at halftime but went on a 19-4 run halfway through the second half to claw their way back into the game.

Acedo and Freshman Isaiah Murphy were key during the comeback run.

The Aztecs got as close as one point but were never able to overtake the lead. Murphy finished the game with 28 points.

Nov. 19: PCC 120, Pascua Yaqui 113

Pima won a shootout against Pascua Yaqui 120-113 on the final day of the Native American Classic.

The Aztecs took a 59-47 lead into the halftime break. They would lead by as much as 21 points but allowed a late barrage from Pascua Yaqui that cut into the lead.

Sophomore Dakota Kordsiemon led the team with 26 points. Freshman Ilunga Moise had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Freshman Alize Travis contributed 24 points, and sophomore Zach Evans finished with 21 points as well.

“All of our players weren’t even able to play tonight.” Evans said after the game. “If we all play and play together, I believe that we are good enough to make nationals.”

ON DECK

Nov. 30: at Chandler-Gilbert CC, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: Glendale CC, West Campus gym, 4 p.m.

Dec. 7: Eastern Arizona College, West Campus gym, 7:30 p.m.