FOOTBALL: Pima takes one of two games

Casey Muse | Nov 10, 2016

The Pima Community College football team (3-5, 2-4 in WSFL) came close to completing a big comeback in a road contest against Glendale Community College on Nov. 5, but lost 30-24.

The Aztecs battled in the first half to a manageable 16-10 deficit, but it was all Glendale in the third quarter. The Aztecs were outscored 14-0 and entered the fourth quarter down 30-10.

Freshman quarterback Justin Martin and the offense found life on their opening drive of the quarter when Martin connected with sophomore receiver Caymen Metcalf for a 17-yard touchdown.

After the Pima defense forced a punt on the next drive, Martin connected with sophomore Jeff Cotton on a 48-yard touchdown reception to make it a one-score game with just over five minutes left in the game.

Another good series by the Aztecs defense gave Martin and company one last shot to obtain the win. Martin found Cotton for a 35-yard reception to get the Aztecs past midfield, but the offense stalled and time ran out.

Martin finished the game with three touchdowns.

On Oct. 29, PCC used a huge offensive second half to end a three-game losing streak. The Aztecs took down the Phoenix College Bears 69-27 in resounding fashion.

The home game began with a tight first quarter that saw one Pima touchdown matched by a Phoenix College field goal.

The Aztecs broke the game open with their best offensive quarter of the season in the second. Pima scored 28 points and took a 35-13 lead into the halftime break.

The team added another 34 points in the second half while dismantling Phoenix College’s defense.

Martin had another solid outing with 14 pass completions for 320 yards and one touchdown.

He also ran the ball 11 times for an additional 81 yards and two touchdowns. His longest rushing touchdown was an athletic 19-yard scramble.

Freshman Christian Wilridge had 10 carries for 79 yards and one touchdown. Cotton had six catches, 152 yards and one touchdown.

The offense finished the game with 634 total yards.

Pima’s defense did its job as well. Freshman Dominique Fenstermacher returned an interception for a 46-yard touchdown at the end of the first half.